Sterling Named UCU West Coast Conference Player of the Week
Second Zag to earn Player of the Week honors this season
SAN MATEO, Calif. Freshman infielder Grayson Sterling has been named this week's UCU West Coast Conference Player of the Year as announced by the conference office Monday morning.
Sterling was instrumental in Gonzaga's 4-0 record on the week with a win at Washington Tuesday, April 20 followed by a three-game series sweep of BYU at Patterson Baseball Complex.
The Boise, Idaho, native led the Zags in batting average for the week, connecting on six hits on 12 at bats for a .500 batting average. He had one homer on the week and one double to go along with three runs scored.
Sterling's home run came in a 12-1 route of BYU on Thursday; he connected for the solo homer in the first at-bat of the seventh inning for his third home run of the season.
The freshman infielder added seven catches and seven putouts on the week with a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage.
Gonzaga hosts Washington State in a mid-week single-game matchup on Tuesday, April 26. The game is set to be broadcast on SWX, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field. For up-to-date game time information, visit GoZags.com.