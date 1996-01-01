Sterling Named UCU West Coast Conference Player of the Week

The Boise, Idaho, native led the Zags in batting average for the week, connecting on six hits on 12 at bats for a .500 batting average. He had one homer on the week and one double to go along with three runs scored.Sterling's home run came in a 12-1 route of BYU on Thursday; he connected for the solo homer in the first at-bat of the seventh inning for his third home run of the season.Gonzaga hosts Washington State in a mid-week single-game matchup on Tuesday, April 26. The game is set to be broadcast on SWX, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field. For up-to-date game time information, visit GoZags.com.