Thread: Sallis & Holmgren to face off in the Iverson Classic, May 7-8

Sallis & Holmgren to face off in the Iverson Classic, May 7-8
The McDAA and Jordan Brand Classic were cancelled, so this is the only high school AA game this year.
Team Loyalty:
Paolo Banchero
AJ Griffin
JD Davison
Johnathan Lawson
Tyrese Hunter
Raven Johnson
TyTy Washington
Peyton Watson
Hunter Sallis
Bryce Mcgowens
Benny Williams
Matthew Cleveland
Terquavion Smith
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
Jordan Nesbitt* (inactive)
Team Honor:
Chet Holmgren
Michael Foster
Kowacie Reeves Jr
Jaden Akins
Joshua Minott
Nolan Hickman
Daimion Collins
Kendall Brown
Trey Alexander
Jordan Longino
Ahamad Bynum
Daeshun Ruffin
Bryce Hopkins
Trevor Keels
Kennedy Chandler* (inactive)
Not sure whether it will be televised, but they have a partnership with Showtime so maybe that's where it will be.
Interesting to see how Holmgren and Banchero match up-- a precursor to the Vegas game.
