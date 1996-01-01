Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Sallis & Holmgren to face off in the Iverson Classic, May 7-8

  Today, 10:11 AM #1
    scrooner
    Default Sallis & Holmgren to face off in the Iverson Classic, May 7-8

    https://iversonclassic.com/blogs/new...erican-rosters

    The McDAA and Jordan Brand Classic were cancelled, so this is the only high school AA game this year.

    Team Loyalty:
    Paolo Banchero
    AJ Griffin
    JD Davison
    Johnathan Lawson
    Tyrese Hunter
    Raven Johnson
    TyTy Washington
    Peyton Watson
    Hunter Sallis
    Bryce Mcgowens
    Benny Williams
    Matthew Cleveland
    Terquavion Smith
    Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
    Jordan Nesbitt* (inactive)

    Team Honor:
    Chet Holmgren
    Michael Foster
    Kowacie Reeves Jr
    Jaden Akins
    Joshua Minott
    Nolan Hickman
    Daimion Collins
    Kendall Brown
    Trey Alexander
    Jordan Longino
    Ahamad Bynum
    Daeshun Ruffin
    Bryce Hopkins
    Trevor Keels
    Kennedy Chandler* (inactive)

    Not sure whether it will be televised, but they have a partnership with Showtime so maybe that's where it will be.
  Today, 10:29 AM #2
    Default

    Interesting to see how Holmgren and Banchero match up-- a precursor to the Vegas game.
