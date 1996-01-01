Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Zags Womens Golf Team: WCC Team Title !!

    Thumbs up Zags Womens Golf Team: WCC Team Title !!

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/4/24/wo...eam-title.aspx

    HENDERSON, Nev.  For the first time in program history, the Gonzaga women's golf team are the West Coast Conference champions. The Bulldogs defeated Pepperdine on a second playoff hole to capture the league's 2021 title at the Reflection Bay Golf Club Saturday.

    The Zags and Waves both finished at 33-over (897) in the three-day, 54-hole annual tournament. After playing the first playoff hole on 17 square, GU bested the defending champion Waves on the 18th hole.

    "So proud if the fight in this group," GU Head Coach Brad Rickel said. "We have been chasing this for some time and incredibly satisfying to get it done."
    But we don't play nobody.
