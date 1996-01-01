Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - Couple More P-5 Coaching Vacancies

    Just In:

    USC women's basketball head coach Mark Trakh, who guided the Women of Troy the past four seasons, announced today (April 21) that he is retiring. This was Trakh's second stint as USC's head coach. He is the second winningest women's basketball coach in USC history behind Linda Sharp, with a 155-114 record.

    LSU women's basketball coach Nikki Fargas has stepped down to pursue another opportunity, the university announced on Saturday. While LSU did not disclose where Fargas was headed next, she has been in negotiations to take over as team president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, people familiar with those discussions have told The Associated Press.

    ZagDad
    Rumor mill is churning like crazy that Mulkey will leave Baylor to take the LSU job. That would be HUGE. A lot of smoke, we'll see if there's any fire.
