If you're going to San Francisco...
What is your must see/stay/eat list?
It seems like my husband is going to be sent there for a week this summer for work and we're thinking about the possibility of joining him after the assignment is done. I'm not crazy about the idea of taking the kids (assuming the kids vaccine won't be available yet)...but it's tempting to go for a couple days without the kids. It's our 15th anniversary and considering the last few years have been so insane that we haven't had time to even go to dinner alone, it would be nice to have a few days away.
We did stay there for a day when we did our road trip but all (and I mean ALLLLLL) I remember is walking up hills everywhere, visiting the Boudin bread factory, and it was a 90 degree heat wave. This will be a long term project he has, so if we don't make it out there this summer, it's likely we will in the next few years.
