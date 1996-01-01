Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Developing Bigs

    JAGzag
    Default Developing Bigs

    Gonzaga has done an incredible job over the years developing talent from our big men. Who in the program is primarily responsible for that? Does the loss of Tommy to Arizona impact our ability to make this claim going forward for future recruits or transfers??
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    I think Donny Daniels got the ball rolling on that, while the staff learned from Donny as well. After Donny left, the remaining coaches ran with it.

    OTOH, I could be wrong.
