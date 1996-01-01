Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: What should be our highest transfer priority?

  1. Today, 07:39 AM #1
    tyra
    tyra is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,220

    Default What should be our highest transfer priority?

    Next years team is loaded, but maybe not completely. Perhaps we could use more guard depth? More 3 point shooting? Are we light on rebounders? Something else? What should be our priority?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:41 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,539

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    Next year’s team is loaded, but maybe not completely. Perhaps we could use more guard depth? More 3 point shooting? Are we light on rebounders? Something else? What should be our priority?
    A 2-3 year guard; preferably a rising sophomore that can provide a couple spot minutes if needed but will be a bigger part of the picture next year and beyond.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:50 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,205

    Default

    A 40% plus three point shooter
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:52 AM #4
    jsnider
    jsnider is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    241

    Default

    With FZ going to the G league and assuming Drew comes back and Martynas stays - we have 3 open scholarships. How many transfers do we sign? I think our greatest need is 3 point shooting to replace what Kispert brought to the table. We were not a great 3 point shooting team even with Kispert. Julian, Chet, and Dom are all supposed to be decent 3 point shooters but they are unproven so we really don’t know. So another guard to replace Cook who can hit from beyond the arc and maybe a wing with similar shooting skills.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:59 AM #5
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,636

    Default

    3 point sniper

    Defense and rebounding focused big man

    Freshman or sit out transfer we can develop.

    Those are my 3
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:43 AM #6
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    421

    Default

    Just have to say that wasn’t the news I was hoping for today as Caldwell Zag had hinted yesterday about big news. Looking for a great experienced transfer to commit today. One thing that I did notice when doing further research on the transfer prospects was that Harmon from Oklahoma knows Timme since they both played high school basketball in Texas at the same time. Wonder if they talked or not? I bet GU is really trying to recruit CJ Frederick from Iowa. Kentucky is probably favored since his hometown is close by.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:43 AM #7
    229SintoZag's Avatar
    229SintoZag
    229SintoZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge Island
    Posts
    1,184

    Default

    Is there a collegiate version of Steph Curry in the portal?

    Whoever that guy isthats who we need.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:45 AM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,636

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    Just have to say that wasn’t the news I was hoping for today as Caldwell Zag had hinted yesterday about big news. Looking for a great experienced transfer to commit today. One thing that I did notice when doing further research on the transfer prospects was that Harmon from Oklahoma knows Timme since they both played high school basketball in Texas at the same time. Wonder if they talked or not? I bet GU is really trying to recruit CJ Frederick from Iowa. Kentucky is probably favored since his hometown is close by.
    Did Caldwell frame it like it was good news of crummy news? If the ladder , that pretty much solidifies that Tommy was his contact.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:50 AM #9
    GorgeZag
    GorgeZag is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    152

    Default

    Harmon is going to Oregon.


    Id like to see a 3 point specialist and a big enforcer that can rebound and defend the rim a little.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:52 AM #10
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    421

    Default

    Harmon just committed to Oregon a little while ago so he is off the table. Caldwell is always a bit cryptic in his hints. It seemed like it would be some sort of good news. Maybe it is still coming and we had to first endure losing Fanbo.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 08:58 AM #11
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    602

    Default

    I think we need a 3point shooter like Zegerowski, or Fredrick. We could use speed and quickness that can get into the lane like Carr. We also need 1 more big guy, the 6'11'' guy that left Arizona would be perfect, if Tommy doesn't convince him to stay at Arizona.The 7'er from southern Utah that led the nation in rebounding would be nice, he has 2 years left. I don't know if he is in the portal or not though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules