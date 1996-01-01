Thread: What should be our highest transfer priority?

Originally Posted by zagfan1 Originally Posted by

Just have to say that wasn’t the news I was hoping for today as Caldwell Zag had hinted yesterday about big news. Looking for a great experienced transfer to commit today. One thing that I did notice when doing further research on the transfer prospects was that Harmon from Oklahoma knows Timme since they both played high school basketball in Texas at the same time. Wonder if they talked or not? I bet GU is really trying to recruit CJ Frederick from Iowa. Kentucky is probably favored since his hometown is close by.