Thread: What should be our highest transfer priority?

Next years team is loaded, but maybe not completely. Perhaps we could use more guard depth? More 3 point shooting? Are we light on rebounders? Something else? What should be our priority?
A 40% plus three point shooter
With FZ going to the G league and assuming Drew comes back and Martynas stays - we have 3 open scholarships. How many transfers do we sign? I think our greatest need is 3 point shooting to replace what Kispert brought to the table. We were not a great 3 point shooting team even with Kispert. Julian, Chet, and Dom are all supposed to be decent 3 point shooters but they are unproven so we really don’t know. So another guard to replace Cook who can hit from beyond the arc and maybe a wing with similar shooting skills.
3 point sniper
Defense and rebounding focused big man
Freshman or sit out transfer we can develop.
Those are my 3
Just have to say that wasn’t the news I was hoping for today as Caldwell Zag had hinted yesterday about big news. Looking for a great experienced transfer to commit today. One thing that I did notice when doing further research on the transfer prospects was that Harmon from Oklahoma knows Timme since they both played high school basketball in Texas at the same time. Wonder if they talked or not? I bet GU is really trying to recruit CJ Frederick from Iowa. Kentucky is probably favored since his hometown is close by.
Is there a collegiate version of Steph Curry in the portal?
Whoever that guy isthats who we need.
Harmon is going to Oregon.
Id like to see a 3 point specialist and a big enforcer that can rebound and defend the rim a little.
Harmon just committed to Oregon a little while ago so he is off the table. Caldwell is always a bit cryptic in his hints. It seemed like it would be some sort of good news. Maybe it is still coming and we had to first endure losing Fanbo.
I think we need a 3point shooter like Zegerowski, or Fredrick. We could use speed and quickness that can get into the lane like Carr. We also need 1 more big guy, the 6'11'' guy that left Arizona would be perfect, if Tommy doesn't convince him to stay at Arizona.The 7'er from southern Utah that led the nation in rebounding would be nice, he has 2 years left. I don't know if he is in the portal or not though.