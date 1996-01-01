Thread: 2022 Richard Isaacs Jr

Starting a thread for him, as he supposedly has been offered by GU. 6'1" PG from Wasatch Academy, Utah. 247 Sports composite ranking of #23, the #4 PG.
https://247sports.com/player/richard...s-jr-46058747/
Lots of Gonzaga discussion here! Starts 4:43.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqC29_d9zyM
This is from back in October, and he was excited to see how Suggs was going to be used and how it works out for him. He would have to be thrilled with how that turned out.