Thread: 2022 Richard Isaacs Jr

    Default 2022 Richard Isaacs Jr

    Starting a thread for him, as he supposedly has been offered by GU. 6'1" PG from Wasatch Academy, Utah. 247 Sports composite ranking of #23, the #4 PG.

    https://247sports.com/player/richard...s-jr-46058747/
    He's got the hair!
    Are you laughing at ME?
    He's collecting offers like their bottle caps.
    Lots of Gonzaga discussion here! Starts 4:43.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqC29_d9zyM

    This is from back in October, and he was excited to see how Suggs was going to be used and how it works out for him. He would have to be thrilled with how that turned out.
