Thread: Who are targets for PG for 2022-'23?

I am not so sure that Sallis is a one and done. Nembhard could come back then too. Nembhard is an excellent college player, but doesn't have that elite athletisim than the nba craves. It doesn't matter if you can play or not. If you have that athletic talent that is what the nba craves, that is the type of guards that they are going to draft. Guys like Nembhard that have all kinds of skill, but are not overly athletic, not that high of a priority to the nba. So maybe Nembhard stays an extra year. Maybe by then nba teams will fire all these GMs that draft these super freek aau athletes that can't really play and hire GMs that draft players that can really play and a guy like Nembhard would be a higher priority.