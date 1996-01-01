Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Who are targets for PG for 2022-'23?

  1. Today, 10:29 AM #1
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,536

    Default Who are targets for PG for 2022-'23?

    Looking over the recruiting names and I haven't really seen any targets for PG coming up past this year, other than Skyy Clark (which was going to UK last I saw). Are there any other PG targets out there? Have to assume Nembhard is gone after this year and that Sallis is likely another 1-and-done. Possibility of another transfer coming in? Going to be awfully thin in the backcourt.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:57 AM #2
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    600

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    Looking over the recruiting names and I haven't really seen any targets for PG coming up past this year, other than Skyy Clark (which was going to UK last I saw). Are there any other PG targets out there? Have to assume Nembhard is gone after this year and that Sallis is likely another 1-and-done. Possibility of another transfer coming in? Going to be awfully thin in the backcourt.
    I am not so sure that Sallis is a one and done. Nembhard could come back then too. Nembhard is an excellent college player, but doesn't have that elite athletisim than the nba craves. It doesn't matter if you can play or not. If you have that athletic talent that is what the nba craves, that is the type of guards that they are going to draft. Guys like Nembhard that have all kinds of skill, but are not overly athletic, not that high of a priority to the nba. So maybe Nembhard stays an extra year. Maybe by then nba teams will fire all these GMs that draft these super freek aau athletes that can't really play and hire GMs that draft players that can really play and a guy like Nembhard would be a higher priority.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:02 AM #3
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,536

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    I am not so sure that Sallis is a one and done. Nembhard could come back then too. Nembhard is an excellent college player, but doesn't have that elite athletisim than the nba craves. It doesn't matter if you can play or not. If you have that athletic talent that is what the nba craves, that is the type of guards that they are going to draft. Guys like Nembhard that have all kinds of skill, but are not overly athletic, not that high of a priority to the nba. So maybe Nembhard stays an extra year. Maybe by then nba teams will fire all these GMs that draft these super freek aau athletes that can't really play and hire GMs that draft players that can really play and a guy like Nembhard would be a higher priority.
    Well Nembhard might want to play professional elsewhere instead of the NBA...by that point he will have already been a college player for 4 years. Certainly is possible to come back as a 5th year senior but I doubt it happens. As for Sallis, he's more a combo guard anyway so that would leave no true PG on the staff in '22 if he stays and Nembhard moves on to a pro league.

    I see that there is one 4-star guy on 24/7 from Utah that was offered - Richard Isaacs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:30 AM #4
    Jedster
    Jedster is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    758

    Default

    I think this situation reminds me a bit of NWG. Heck of a college player, but didn't check off the boxes for what the NBA wanted. At a certain point if the player feels that door is closed, or barely open, they may just decide to go play overseas and start making money. It seems age is also a factor for the NBA (based on what some have said on the Board in the past), and they don't want to invest a draft pick in an "older player". If he can't get his athleticism and other skills that the NBA sees as deficiencies up in the next year, it will definitely be a decision for him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules