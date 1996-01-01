Thread: If Fanbo joins AZ-thoughts?

Results 1 to 18 of 18

    If Fanbo joins AZ-thoughts?

    A few posts in our whelping box and the AZ board are indicating there is a chance Fanbo follows Tommy to AZ. What are your thoughts on this? Sleazy or all is fair in high level CBB?

    Of course it is up to the player (Fanbo) to go where he feels most comfortable, but what are your thoughts on Tommy bringing over someone GU was counting on to be a big piece in its future. I do think this is different than Ballo because IMO Ballo was told and saw the writing on the wall that the future PT at GU would be tough to come by. I think Tommy in this case acted after Ballo decided to transfer. Personally I would be pretty devastated as I think FZ will be a stud from early on. Not really sure where I stand though on the “fair or wrong” debate.
    If the player feels more loyalty to the coach who was his primary recruiter than to the school and therefore decides to commit to the new school where said coach now works, that’s the player’s right. Nothing to see here simple as that. Presumably Michaelson or Powell or Few could work hard to convince Fanbo that Gonzaga remains eager to have him and re-recruit him.

    Lloyd is doing nothing untoward or slimy if Fanbo wants to follow him to AZ. Disappointing but not surprising if it happens; they say recruiting is all about building trust and relationships so why wouldn’t a recruit have more loyalty to the coach than the school?
    From what I've read on another site, on the premium forum for GU, is that the writer there thinks it is unlikely that Fanbo ends up at Gonzaga. Per his writing, he says that the only coach involved in his recruitment was Tommy and that Fanbo and his parents have not met Coach Few or the staff. I have nothing direct on the situation either, I do think this writer makes good points, but I also don't know that Fanbo ends up at Arizona if he doesn't come to GU. He could just as easily make good money playing professionally in China versus coming to school in the US. The pandemic has really affected his recruitment as he hasn't been stateside or visited any schools at all.

    If he doesn't end up coming, I am sure that we will be able to bring in another player that could help the program. I'm not too worried about our inside play at this point unless Drew decided to declare and hire an agent...which I don't expect.
    Quote:
    If the player feels more loyalty to the coach who was his primary recruiter than to the school and therefore decides to commit to the new school where said coach now works, thats the players right. Nothing to see here simple as that. Presumably Michaelson or Powell or Few could work hard to convince Fanbo that Gonzaga remains eager to have him and re-recruit him.

    Lloyd is doing nothing untoward or slimy if Fanbo wants to follow him to AZ. Disappointing but not surprising if it happens; they say recruiting is all about building trust and relationships so why wouldnt a recruit have more loyalty to the coach than the school?
    one would assume that if Fanbo is a good recruit and fit for GU that the staff has already reached out to him multiple times even before the announcement to keep open lines of communication going......
    Quote:
    From what I've read on another site, on the premium forum for GU, is that the writer there thinks it is unlikely that Fanbo ends up at Gonzaga. Per his writing, he says that the only coach involved in his recruitment was Tommy and that Fanbo and his parents have not met Coach Few or the staff. I have nothing direct on the situation either, I do think this writer makes good points, but I also don't know that Fanbo ends up at Arizona if he doesn't come to GU. He could just as easily make good money playing professionally in China versus coming to school in the US. The pandemic has really affected his recruitment as he hasn't been stateside or visited any schools at all.

    If he doesn't end up coming, I am sure that we will be able to bring in another player that could help the program. I'm not too worried about our inside play at this point unless Drew decided to declare and hire an agent...which I don't expect.
    So youre saying I should start asking about the return policy for my Fanbo Fanboy's T-Shirt?
    So many positives for people involved with TL going to UA but you can't forget that is was a net loss for GU basketball and we will continue to see the effects.

    Fanbo will have the attention of a country similar to Rui and it will really sting for GU if he goes to AZ. I still want success for all whatever happens.
    Ballo, the Zona recruit, Fanbo...forget poaching, maybe collusion is the deed.
    I don't have anything on it but I personally am not really expecting Fanbo this year. Just seems like a lot in the way. Could happen and would be nice, but between the recruiter leaving and the pro option in China, seems like it's pretty iffy.

    I have no issue with it from a Tommy standpoint. Sounds like he doesn't have a relationship with anyone else at the school currently. Not really fair to expect the kid to still come.
    Jesus....the kid has every right to go where everthehell he wants to go that wants him to come.....we quit buying and selling people hundreds of years ago...

    Joe Harris went with Tony Bennett for example....turned out pretty well...
    Quote:
    Jesus....the kid has every right to go where everthehell he wants to go that wants him to come.....we quit buying and selling people hundreds of years ago...

    Joe Harris went with Tony Bennett for example....turned out pretty well...
    Deep breaths. It’s Friday.
    Quote:
    Deep breaths. Its Friday.
    and off season
    and nothing better to talk about
    and no new news in recruiting
    and no new news in departures
    Ultimately it’s the players decision.
    Zags will be fine whether or not Fanbo makes it. There are other options always, and the Zags didn’t lose anything when Tommy left. Tommy gave the program a great 20 years, and now there’s guys ready to take on bigger roles. It’s easy to see a few negatives and think the ship is sinking, but I trust the way this program was build to withstand this minor hiccups. In fact, I think sometimes a perceived negative can quickly become a positive.
    If true, this isn't a knock on Fanbo. He is just a product of his environment and the times. A representative sample of reality.

    So much tougher being a sports fan now days.

    Just too much year to year change. I'm talking about every sport at every level.

    So much harder for me to develop a lasting personal connection with teams or players.

    I was definitely much more of a sports fan about 2 or 3 decades ago.

    Really, I'm down to the Zags and the Seahawks and I'm on the verge of completely abandoning the NFL which will just leave me the Zags.

    I remember a time when I watched sports every weekend, all weekend long. One competition after another. Glued to the TV.

    I simply don't care who wins anymore. They killed the golden goose.
    I do not think it is sleazy or unfair if FZ goes to UA to follow Tommy who was his only/primary recruiter. I am betting that 30 seconds after Tommy's press conference he didn't get on the phone to call 1-800-CHINA to see if FZ wanted to not go to GU but to follow Tommy at UA. He was committed but had not signed yet. The player at that point has the right to go to where ever he wants.

    But I think if FZ does not come to GU along with the Dylan Anderson news and the Oumar Ballo transfer - the bigger problem for GU is the loss of Tommy Lloyd. Losing Tommy to UA is a huge deal that cannot be minimized. His connections, his ability to strategize with X's and O's, his great recruiting prowess, his passion and outgoing personality which is counter to Few's more reserved personality, and just everything he brought to the table - is the biggest loss that Gonzaga has endured in a very long time. I always viewed Mark Few as 1A and Tommy Lloyd as 1B. The party line can spun in a positive manner like putting lipstick on a pig but losing Tommy is a very unfortunate event for GU and its fan base. We need to understand that it will have negative ramifications for a long time.
    Schools should do what's best for their students. I know it doesn't always happen like that in big-time athletics (it doesn't always happen that way in "big-time" academics either). If it's better for Zeng to go play for Tommy, that's what he should go do.
    If you want selflessness from others, you gotta live it yourself too.
    Not a big deal. We're No 1 and AZ isn't and won't be. Kids go where they want......if some kid wants to go to an also ran program no matter how many promises are made, so be it.
    The winds of change are blowing wild and free.

    I haven’t followed his recruitment at all and have no emotional attachment. I will definitively make sure to watch him play, wherever he ends up. I doubt Lloyd will start going about doing a bunch of underhanded stuff to get ahead or slight Few, but I suppose it could happen. At this stage, players are faced with fighting hard for playing time versus a more open path to playing time somewhere else. That is just an unintended consequence of GU’s success and its ability to recruit the top players in the country right now. I hope we don’t lose what makes GU special and I have friends outside of the GU fan base poking the bear and saying that we have gone the way of Duke, Calipari, etc. with the one-and-done thing.
