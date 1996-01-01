Thread: If Fanbo joins AZ-thoughts?

Originally Posted by Mr Vulture Originally Posted by

From what I've read on another site, on the premium forum for GU, is that the writer there thinks it is unlikely that Fanbo ends up at Gonzaga. Per his writing, he says that the only coach involved in his recruitment was Tommy and that Fanbo and his parents have not met Coach Few or the staff. I have nothing direct on the situation either, I do think this writer makes good points, but I also don't know that Fanbo ends up at Arizona if he doesn't come to GU. He could just as easily make good money playing professionally in China versus coming to school in the US. The pandemic has really affected his recruitment as he hasn't been stateside or visited any schools at all.



If he doesn't end up coming, I am sure that we will be able to bring in another player that could help the program. I'm not too worried about our inside play at this point unless Drew decided to declare and hire an agent...which I don't expect.