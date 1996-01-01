Thread: If Fanbo joins AZ-thoughts?

A few posts in our whelping box and the AZ board are indicating there is a chance Fanbo follows Tommy to AZ. What are your thoughts on this? Sleazy or all is fair in high level CBB?
Of course it is up to the player (Fanbo) to go where he feels most comfortable, but what are your thoughts on Tommy bringing over someone GU was counting on to be a big piece in its future. I do think this is different than Ballo because IMO Ballo was told and saw the writing on the wall that the future PT at GU would be tough to come by. I think Tommy in this case acted after Ballo decided to transfer. Personally I would be pretty devastated as I think FZ will be a stud from early on. Not really sure where I stand though on the “fair or wrong” debate.