Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Nembhard Back for 2021-2022

  1. Today, 02:11 PM #1
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    878

    Default Nembhard Back for 2021-2022

    https://twitter.com/AdamZagoria/stat...Fid%3D26003689

    Was this shared already?
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:25 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,616

    Default

    I dont think so. Few had confirmed it already.

    Drew is who i am worried about.. Saw on his IG today working with trainers-- maybe he has his own personal trainer? Lots of guys get those when they are prepping for draft day. Maybe he is going to go through workouts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:03 PM #3
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,622

    Default

    Love his dependable, consistent game. Smart player. Takes good shots and passes the ball as well as anyone.

    Can carry the team if he has to (West Virginia), but was rarely called upon to do so because the team was so balanced and consistent.

    Was that his brother I saw playing in the GEICO high school tournament? He looks like a great player as well. Creighton bound I believe.

    Speaking of West Virginia, was that the threshold were he supplanted Watson in the starting lineup up? If so, he definitely earned it from that performance. It wasn't that Watson wasn't performing well (he was), it was Nembhard playing exceptionally well.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:08 PM #4
    NotoriousZ's Avatar
    NotoriousZ
    NotoriousZ is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Location
    Spo Vegas
    Posts
    2,397

    Default

    This is a good thing.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:12 PM #5
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,674

    Default

    Awesome!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules