Thread: Nembhard Back for 2021-2022

https://twitter.com/AdamZagoria/stat...Fid%3D26003689
Was this shared already?
I dont think so. Few had confirmed it already.
Drew is who i am worried about.. Saw on his IG today working with trainers-- maybe he has his own personal trainer? Lots of guys get those when they are prepping for draft day. Maybe he is going to go through workouts?
Love his dependable, consistent game. Smart player. Takes good shots and passes the ball as well as anyone.
Can carry the team if he has to (West Virginia), but was rarely called upon to do so because the team was so balanced and consistent.
Was that his brother I saw playing in the GEICO high school tournament? He looks like a great player as well. Creighton bound I believe.
Speaking of West Virginia, was that the threshold were he supplanted Watson in the starting lineup up? If so, he definitely earned it from that performance. It wasn't that Watson wasn't performing well (he was), it was Nembhard playing exceptionally well.
This is a good thing.
Awesome!