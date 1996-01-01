-
Great AMMO Podcast with Corey
Adam hinted at this in other interviews he has done, but his own podcast just launched and his first guest is Corey. Honestly I was kind of skeptical that AMMO would be good as a podcaster, but this was a great episode and looking forward to more. It definitely gives more behind the scenes info for both coreys time as a zag and adams.
Personal favorite tidbits: Stockton actually practicing with the team in Ammos freshman year and busting up the starters - particularly Blake Stepp. Also the amount of time Stockton takes explaining spin on the ball for each type of pass.
Ammos thoughts on Jalen and Coreys experience with him as a teammate.
