Thread: Disturbing Twitter trend

So like all of us I am on Twitter checking out gonzaga feeds and was looking at chets Twitter and realized there's people who are claiming to be zag fans and are making negative sometimes seemingly racist comments. I know no zag fan is racist because if there was one we'd denounce them and they'd be exiled. It seems to me for some reason there's losers from other fan bases trying to sabotage us and seem like we are a bunch of awful people, which we are not. Sure sometimes we bicker and argue amongst each other, but a lot of that is because we are passionate fans. Bottom line though is I was hoping those of you with Twitter accounts could show the true colors of us as people and fans and denounce these pointless morons! I'm specifically talking about a beautifully worded post by Chet about the George Floyd case, and theres an account I noticed amongst a few others that made terrible comments about Chets tweet, specifically a user by the name 8cak7 who has a zags pic as his avatar. He clearly ain't no zag.



Thanks for reading my fellow zags! God bless!