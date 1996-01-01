Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Just a reminder in recruiting

  1. Today, 08:50 AM #1
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcas...=1000517994294

    Shawn Harris father of Dom Harris mentioned on this broadcast that GUBoard turned him off big time and delayed Doms recruitment early on. Luckily the actual culture brought him and his son aboard. As GoZags and most of the moderators say please be kind and courteous. Recruits and their families DO read the boards. Its quite evident, and if you didnt know, this could be a good wake up call. The culture won at the end of day. But we should really be showing it here too on the board.
  2. Today, 08:55 AM #2
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    It's a good reminder, but isn't this really directed at a few regular posters? When people on my team at work are acting inappropriately, I discuss it with them on an individual level.
  3. Today, 09:02 AM #3
    strikenowhere
    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcas...=1000517994294

    Shawn Harris father of Dom Harris mentioned on this broadcast that GUBoard turned him off big time and delayed Doms recruitment early on. Luckily the actual culture brought him and his son aboard. As GoZags and most of the moderators say please be kind and courteous. Recruits and their families DO read the boards. It’s quite evident, and if you didnt know, this could be a good wake up call. The culture won at the end of day. But we should really be showing it here too on the board.
    Seems like this advice should work for discussing current players too
  4. Today, 09:02 AM #4
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    It's a good reminder, but isn't this really directed at a few regular posters? When people on my team at work are acting inappropriately, I discuss it with them on an individual level.
    Oh no it’s not directed at anyone. I’m not perfect my man. I gotta fix things too. It’s a friendly reminder for everyone I’ve not been the best poster myself, I’ll be honest about that. I think people would probably agree with that, and this is a great wake up call for guys like myself tbh.

    Time stamp is 26:00
