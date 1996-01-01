Thread: Just a reminder in recruiting

Shawn Harris father of Dom Harris mentioned on this broadcast that GUBoard turned him off big time and delayed Doms recruitment early on. Luckily the actual culture brought him and his son aboard. As GoZags and most of the moderators say please be kind and courteous. Recruits and their families DO read the boards. It’s quite evident, and if you didnt know, this could be a good wake up call. The culture won at the end of day. But we should really be showing it here too on the board.