Thread: All time starting 5 (do you agree with Raftery?)

  Today, 05:29 AM
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default All time starting 5 (do you agree with Raftery?)

    During the season opener against Kansas, I got this text. Adam Amin and Bill Raftery were calling the game, and they put of a photo of Gonzaga's alltime starting 5 .... Rui Hachimura, Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk, John Stockton and Adam Morrison. When I answered the text the next day, I said I'd go with Jalen Suggs over Kelly Olynyk (this was one day into Jalen's Gonzaga career). I never saw Frank Burgess play, and believe he needs to be in the conversation.

    So I ask ... who's your alltime starting 5 for GU? Do you agree with Raftery and Amin?


    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 05:34 AM
    zagfan24's Avatar
    zagfan24
    Default

    The tough thing about this question is the answer differs greatly if you're basing it on total contributions to the Zags, Gonzaga peak, total career including pro, or career peak.

    If we're talking their Gonzaga peak, I can't speak to anybody pre-99, so I'd have to say:

    Suggs (though Stockton probably fits here if I'd watched him play)
    Dickau
    Morrison
    Sabonis
    Karnowski (with apologies to Ronny)
  Today, 05:46 AM
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    Default

    Suggs
    NWG
    Morrison
    Holmgren
    Sabonis
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 05:55 AM
    bartruff1
    Default

    IMHO...Suggs was a better college player than Stockton......now here is the heresy ......Suggs was a better college player than Burgess...

    Jalen was bigger, stronger, more athletic .....more competitive on both offense and defense.... they simply could not make the blocks and passes he can.....and he led the team to a historic level....and the exclamation point was the SHOT....

    I did see both Frank and John play ....a lot...Frank was a classmate and friend and so was Jack....
