Alek Jacob Named NCBWA Pitcher of the Week
DALLAS Gonzaga baseball junior right-handed pitcher Alek Jacob has been named this week's National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Pitcher of the Week for his performance at Pepperdine on April 16.
Jacob, a Spokane, Wash., native, pitched the fifth no-hitter in program history last Friday at Pepperdine.
On 124 pitches, the 6-foot-3 righty struck out a career-high tying 12, finishing the game with a 61.3 strike percentage with only two walks. Jacob's no-hitter is the first since 1990 when Billy Walker completed the feat against Central Washington on March 4 of that season.
Gonzaga travels to Washington for a mid-week single game matchup Tuesday afternoon inside Husky Ballpark in Seattle, Wash.
First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.