Alek Jacob Named NCBWA Pitcher of the Week

On 124 pitches, the 6-foot-3 righty struck out a career-high tying 12, finishing the game with a 61.3 strike percentage with only two walks. Jacob's no-hitter is the first since 1990 when Billy Walker completed the feat against Central Washington on March 4 of that season.First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.