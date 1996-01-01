Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gone or Gun Zaga

  1. Today, 12:50 PM #1
    IowaSERE
    Default Gone or Gun Zaga

    Just watched the field of 68 YouTube video with DD and he says Gone-Zaga and his guest said Gun-Zaga.

    Which is it? The spelling leads me to believe it's gone, but gun sounds better to me.

    Maybe once everyone learns that is Zaga not Zowga, Gone vs Gun will be the next step.
  2. Today, 12:54 PM #2
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Gone
  3. Today, 12:58 PM #3
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    Default

    I don't think that part matters so much. The overwhelming priority is not being referred to as the Zogs.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  4. Today, 01:11 PM #4
    bartruff1
    Default

    Who cares....I don't...
  5. Today, 01:26 PM #5
    IowaSERE
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    Who cares....I don't...
    Then why post?
  6. Today, 01:31 PM #6
    bartruff1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by IowaSERE View Post
    Then why post?
    To express my opinion like nearly every post...
