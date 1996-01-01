Thread: Who can recruit international?

Well we lost Tommy but the train will just move on. If the Zags are concerned about the continuance of the international market let's take a look at former players. This is an opinion but moreso this post is a question.
Firstly I would start off with cultured players that have been around. Either they were foreign born or they played internationally for many years. These former players should have great communication skills but also would be somewhat well known. Some of course could be former walk ons whom already have some coaching. No specific order and feel free to add or disagree. Im simply curious.
1. Kyle Bankhead
2. Stephen Gentry
3. Rem Bakumus
4. Ronny Turiaf
5. JP Batista
6. Adam Morrison
7. Jeremy Pargo
8. Matt Santangelo
9 Karno
10. NWG
11. Rob Sacre
12. Dan Dickau