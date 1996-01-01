Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Who can recruit international?

  Today, 10:50 AM
    YukonJack
    Who can recruit international?

    Well we lost Tommy but the train will just move on. If the Zags are concerned about the continuance of the international market let's take a look at former players. This is an opinion but moreso this post is a question.

    Firstly I would start off with cultured players that have been around. Either they were foreign born or they played internationally for many years. These former players should have great communication skills but also would be somewhat well known. Some of course could be former walk ons whom already have some coaching. No specific order and feel free to add or disagree. Im simply curious.

    1. Kyle Bankhead
    2. Stephen Gentry
    3. Rem Bakumus
    4. Ronny Turiaf
    5. JP Batista
    6. Adam Morrison
    7. Jeremy Pargo
    8. Matt Santangelo
    9 Karno
    10. NWG
    11. Rob Sacre
    12. Dan Dickau
  Today, 10:53 AM
    ET2021
    Default

    I'm not sure if Gonzaga needs the international pipeline as much as they did a decade ago. It's nice to have, but they are very much contenders for top-level domestic recruits now. Doesn't John Jakus have some international connections as well?
  Today, 10:53 AM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Add Eric McClellan to that list. He can tell his personal stories about the positive effect Gonzaga had on him.
  Today, 11:48 AM
    bballbeachbum
    Default

    I've lived in Europe and can speak more than English, room and board would be enough. just saying it sounds like a cool job
