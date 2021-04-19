Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: This Pat Forde (didn't know he went to SI)

    HillZag
    This Pat Forde (didn't know he went to SI)

    article is a great piece on the tricky nature of one and done's. I had no idea that so few one 5-star kids lead their teams to the Final 4. Or that so many of the schools that land the one and done's have been struggling so badly. Suggs was truly unique. Also, I love what we're hearing out of Holmgren. It makes me believe that he is at Gonzaga, and not a one and done factory such as Kentucky, because his head is right, he is a team player, and he wants to progress, as was certainly the case with Suggs. Both saw Gonzaga as the place best equipped to help them reach their potential. I believe both will be right.

    "Programs that pulled in the top six 2020 freshman recruiting classes, per Rivals, combined to win zero 2021 NCAA tournament games. Kentucky, which had the No. 1 class, endured its worst season in nearly a century. Duke, with the No. 2 class, also failed to make the tourney. Teams with the No. 4 and 5 classes, Auburn and Arizona, both took self-imposed postseason bansbut the Tigers wouldnt have made the tourney and the Wildcats would have been a bubble team. The only two that made it were North Carolina (with the No. 3 class) and Tennessee (No. 6), and they both were routed in the first round."

    https://www.si.com/college/2021/04/1...mgren-mark-few
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
    bdmiller7
    I think 1-2 one and dones a year is ok as long as they are the right ones as far as attitude and you have strong upper classman leadership. I dont think GU set out to recruit one and dones, neither Chet or Hunter were close to top 10 recruits when GU targeted them, but they have grown into that. The guys GU has targeted so far for 2022 are more in that 20-50 range as well. Some may turn into top 10 one and done types, but others may be 2-4 year players. I dont see this as a change in philosophy, more just an ability to spot talent early and get in on them and now having the recruiting clout to keep them from going elsewhere.
