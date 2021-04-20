Thread: Few Article on the Athletic

Good article with lots of insight
-michaelson will be his right hand man now. Powell will move up a seat. Michaelson was lead in Suggs and holmgren recruitment . “It’s time for them to move up the chain and people to get to know them”
-Nembhard is coming back. Drew is still on the fence
-they are looking at transfers to fill out the roster
-he is heading to Maui next for vacation
-baylor was pissed off against us and played like it . Most physical team they have played in 5 years
-he is happy for Tommy. Super happy. But is not worried his leaving will be a detriment to the program.
-Chet fits the culture. “People ask why would he go to Gonzaga, I think ‘why wouldn’t he come to Gonzaga’” basically thinks of themselves as the top of cbb right now
-took them weeks to get over the loss but now can reflect on a great season
https://theathletic.com/2531460/2021...shared_article