Thread: Few Article on the Athletic

Good article with lots of insight-michaelson will be his right hand man now. Powell will move up a seat. Michaelson was lead in Suggs and holmgren recruitment-Nembhard is coming back. Drew is still on the fence-they are looking at transfers to fill out the roster-he is heading to Maui next for vacation-baylor was pissed off against us and played like it-Chet fits the culture. “People ask why would he go to Gonzaga, I think ‘why wouldn’t he come to Gonzaga’” basically thinks of themselves as the top of cbb right now-took them weeks to get over the loss but now can reflect on a great season