Thread: Few Article on the Athletic

    Good article with lots of insight

    -michaelson will be his right hand man now. Powell will move up a seat. Michaelson was lead in Suggs and holmgren recruitment . “It’s time for them to move up the chain and people to get to know them”

    -Nembhard is coming back. Drew is still on the fence

    -they are looking at transfers to fill out the roster

    -he is heading to Maui next for vacation

    -baylor was pissed off against us and played like it . Most physical team they have played in 5 years

    -he is happy for Tommy. Super happy. But is not worried his leaving will be a detriment to the program.

    -Chet fits the culture. “People ask why would he go to Gonzaga, I think ‘why wouldn’t he come to Gonzaga’” basically thinks of themselves as the top of cbb right now

    -took them weeks to get over the loss but now can reflect on a great season

    https://theathletic.com/2531460/2021...shared_article
    1. Introduction
    2. Paywall
    3. Close window.
    Sorry. I tried to either give those who have paid for the subscription (lots of people) notice and summarize the key points in my post to those who don’t , since I felt it was noteworthy in that Few hasn’t said anything on anything to anyone since the defeat.

    The athletic always has write ups on Gonzaga. I would recommend
    Timme really is on the fence, huh? Seems like we'd still be actively looking for a upperclassman big, no?
    Timme really is on the fence, huh? Seems like we'd still be actively looking for a upperclassman big, no?
    “Along with Holmgren and Sallis, Few says Andrew Nembhard will be back, and although he says Drew Timme is still undecided about his future, most scouts and draft folks believe Timme will return for a third season, his style not suited to the NBA.”
    You received a lot of great info.

    I don't have subscription and I am thankful for this thread.
