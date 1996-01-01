Zags Travel to Washington for Mid-Week Single Game

vs. RHP Gabe Smith (2-1, 5.00 ERA, 27.0 IP, 17K)Gonzaga has faced Pac-12 opponents numerous times over the years---563 times to be exact. Against current members of the conference, the Zags carry a 217-345-1 record. Of the 12 current member institutions, GU has faced Washington State the most with an 88-126 overall record in the series. The next opponent the Zags have played the most out of the Pac-12 is Washington with 140 meetings between the two programs with the most recent meeting coming March 23 of this season, a 7-2 win in favor of GU.RHP Alek Jacob pitched a no-hitter in Gonzaga's 10-0 rout of Pepperdine on Friday, April 16. It marked the first no-hitter since 1990 and just the fifth in program history. On 124 pitches, the 6-foot-3 righty struck out a career-tying 12, finishing the game with a 61.3 strike percentage with only two walks. Gonzaga's infield collected 11 flyouts and four ground balls in an errorless nine frames to seal the deal.The last time GU saw a no-hitter was back in 1990; Billy Walker completed the feat against Central Washington back on March 4, 1990. Other no-hitters in program history: Gregg Harris vs. Eastern Oregon, March 3, 1985; Tom Gorman vs. Northern Arizona, March 15, 1980; Mike Davey vs. Idaho, April 9, 1973.Gonzaga's Alek Jacob and Brett Harris swept the West Coast Conference awards this week as Jacob earned his second WCC Pitcher of the Week while Harris picked up his first honor of the season. Jacob's no-hitter with 12Ks helped the Zags to a 10-0 win at Pepperdine to open the WCC series. The Spokane, Wash., native was also selected as the Golden Spikes AwardHarris helped the Zags to a 3-1 mark on the week with a .583 batting average, seven hits, six runs, three RBI, three doubles and one home run. Harris added a 1.083 slugging percentage with just one strikeout in 12 at bats. The junior infielder added six putouts and four assists with a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage., the highest of any team in the WCC. San Diego ranks 67th, while Pepperdine ranks 91st.- Brett Harris has been hit by pitches 16 times on the year to rank tied for fourth nationally.- As a team, GU batters have been hit by pitches 75 times; that number ranks second in the country and leads the West Coast Conference.- Gonzaga ranks fourth nationally and leads the WCC in doubles with 78. Four players recorded doubles for the Zags over the last week, led by Brett Harris with three. Gabriel Hughes added two, while Grayson Sterling and Mason Marenco added one apiece.- The Bulldogs also rank among the top 10 nationally in fielding percentage with a .984 fielding percentage. That number ranks ninth nationally.- With six shutouts on the year, Gonzaga ranks first in the WCC and second nationally.Gonzaga earned the series win at Pepperdine with a 2-1 overall record on the weekend. It marked the first series win for the Zags against the Waves since 2018.GU opened the series with a 10-0 stomp behind Alek Jacob's no-hitter, then fell 4-3 in the second game of the series after giving up the go-ahead score in the bottom of the ninth. On Sunday, the Zags' bats were hot once again as they finished with 11 runs off 13 hits for the 11-6 win and 2-1 series win.- Brett Harris leads the Zags in batting average (.371) and OPS (1.053), while Ernie Yake ranks second with a .321 batting average.- Tyler Rando leads the fielding effort with a team-high 241 putouts with 14 assists and a .996 fielding percentage. Andrew Orzel ranks second with 143 putouts, 30 assists and a .994 fielding percentage while Guthrie Morrison has 85 putouts.- On the mound, Alek Jacob leads the team and the West Coast Conference in strikeouts with 68 with a 3.33 ERA, good for 13th. Gabriel Hughes ranks second on the team and third in the conference with 62 Ks in 55.0 innings pitched.- The Zags have had multiple Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors this season. Most recently, the Zags have earned three-straight WCC Pitcher of the Week awards, with Alek Jacob earning the honor on April 5 and 19th with Gabriel Hughes taking it home on April 12. Hughes was also named Pitcher of the Week back on March 23, while William Kempner was named Pitcher of the Week on March 9. Stephen Lund (March 16) and Brett Harris (April 19) are the only Zags to take home player of the week honors.Gonzaga trails the all-time series with Washington 27-21, playing at least once every season since 2012 save for the pandemic-shortened spring of 2020. This will be the second time this season the two programs have met. Gonzaga won the first matchup 7-2 at home on March 23. The Bulldogs used a five-run sixth inning to break away from the Huskies and seal the 7-2 victory. Ernie Yake led the Zags with three hits, two RBI and one run, while Nico Zeglin recorded the win on the mound, finishing with eight strikeouts in five innings of work allowing just two hits and one run.[April 19] In addition to its record-setting performances a week ago, the Zags added no hitter to the list of remarkable performances this season. Alek Jacob threw the first no-hitter for the Zags since 1990 and just the fifth in program history on April 16. He added a career-high tying 12 strikeouts with two walks.[April 12] - Following an uncharacteristic ninth-inning implosion on April 9 in the first game of the series against visiting Saint Mary's, Gonzaga responded in a big way on Saturday with a top ten runs performance. The Zags drove in 21 runs off 21 hits--including seven in the sixth--for a lopsided 21-3 win. GU's 21 runs scored ranks tied for third all-time in single game runs in program history. The record is 23, which the Zags put up at Utah Valley on March 25, 2010. In 2019, GU scored 22 runs at Lamar to rank second all-time. This isn't the first time this season the Bulldogs have driven in a top ten runs performance; GU's 17-5 win over Kansas State on Feb. 20 then ranked tied for 10th (now 12th), while its 19 runs at Dallas Baptist ranks tied for fifth.- In Saturday's offensive show, the Bulldogs also collected four homers, one each from Grayson Sterling, Brett Harris, Stephen Lund and Guthrie Morrison. The Zags' four home runs ranks tied for third all-time for home runs in a single game. The top mark is seven, which GU posted back on March 10, 2010 at Texas Tech.- Junior Ernie Yake finished with three doubles on the day, which ranks tied for first all-time for doubles in a single game. Current Zag Lund also ranks tied for first in the same category after posting three doubles against Washington State in what would be the final game of the 2020 season on March 10, 2020.