Gonzaga Sweeps Weekly WCC Awards
Alek Jacob named Pitcher of the Week, Brett Harris named Player of the Week
SAN MATEO, Calif. Gonzaga baseball swept the weekly UCU West Coast Conference weekly awards as junior RHP Alek Jacob was named Pitcher of the Week while junior infielder Brett Harris took home Player of the Week honors.
Jacob earned his second Pitcher of the Week honor after throwing his first career no-hitter Friday in a 10-0 rout of Pepperdine in Malibu, Calif.
On 124 pitches, the Spokane, Wash., native struck out a career-tying 12, finishing the game with a 61.3 strike percentage with only two walks. It marked the first time since 1990 that a Zag has pitched a no-hitter, and it was just the fifth no-hitter in program history. For his efforts, Jacob was also selected as a Golden Spikes Award Performance of the Week.
Also Nominated:
Landen Bourassa, San Francisco; Ky Bush, Saint Mary's; Cooper Chandler, Pepperdine; Brett Gillis, Portland; Easton Walker, BYU
Harris, a 6-foot-3 infielder, was instrumental in GU's 3-1 record last week, finishing with seven hits, six runs, three RBI, three doubles and one home run batting .583 through four games.
He added a 1.083 slugging percentage with just one strikeout in 12 at bats. The Arlington Heights, Ill., native added six putouts and four assists with a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage.
Also Nominated:
Reese Alexiades, Pepperdine; Sam Brown, Portland; Joshua Cowden, BYU; Luke Keaschall, San Francisco; Caleb Ricketts, San Diego; Kyle Velazquez, Saint Mary's
Jacob, Harris and the rest of the Zags travel to Washington Tuesday, April 20 for a mid-week non-conference matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.; check GoZags.com for live stream and live scoring options.
