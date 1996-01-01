Gonzaga Sweeps Weekly WCC Awards

On 124 pitches, the Spokane, Wash., native struck out a career-tying 12, finishing the game with a 61.3 strike percentage with only two walks. It marked the first time since 1990 that a Zag has pitched a no-hitter, and it was just the fifth no-hitter in program history.Landen Bourassa, San Francisco; Ky Bush, Saint Mary's; Cooper Chandler, Pepperdine; Brett Gillis, Portland; Easton Walker, BYUHe added a 1.083 slugging percentage with just one strikeout in 12 at bats. The Arlington Heights, Ill., native added six putouts and four assists with a perfect 1.00 fielding percentage.Reese Alexiades, Pepperdine; Sam Brown, Portland; Joshua Cowden, BYU; Luke Keaschall, San Francisco; Caleb Ricketts, San Diego; Kyle Velazquez, Saint Mary'sApril 12: Gabriel Hughes, GonzagaApril 5: Alek Jacob, GonzagaMarch 30: Christian Peters, PortlandMarch 23: Gabriel Hughes, GonzagaMarch 16: Conner Thurman, San DiegoMarch 9: William Kempner, GonzagaMarch 2: Carlos Lomeli, Saint Mary'sFebruary 23: Alex Pham, San FranciscoApril 12: Chad Stevens, PortlandApril 5: Jacob Munoz, San FranciscoMarch 30: Shane McGuire, San DiegoMarch 23: Chad Stevens, PortlandMarch 16: Stephen Lund, GonzagaMarch 9: Ryan Johnson, PepperdineMarch 2: Justin Banks, Saint Mary'sFebruary 23: Mike Bowes, Santa Clara