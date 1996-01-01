Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Ballo follows Tommy to AZ

  1. Today, 07:51 PM #1
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,599

    Default Ballo follows Tommy to AZ

    https://www.krem.com/amp/article/spo...9-f6a9dd6aa30f
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:54 PM #2
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,553

    Default

    Good for him. We don’t know if he even plays at all again next year. He’s going to a coach we all know and trust so as fans I feel like we should be happy for him. A great kid, and hopefully he can play down there. Wish him the best
    Qualified for 23 Straight Big Dances

    12 Straight Round of 32s

    11 Sweet Sixteens (6 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 AND 2021 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    2021 Undefeated Regular Season

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:57 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,270

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    Good for him. We don’t know if he even plays at all again next year. He’s going to a coach we all know and trust so as fans I feel like we should be happy for him. A great kid, and hopefully he can play down there. Wish him the best

    +1. Let us not forget his best game was against West Virginia, he scored 11 and played well against a tough team.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules