Thread: AAU Referee Body Slammed After Team Leaves Court

A scary situation unfolded at a girls travel basketball game in Westfield, Indiana. A brawl broke out at midcourt among a referee, player and several spectators that ended with a team being ejected from the tournament.The altercation occurred last weekend at the Prime Midwest Event at the Pacers Athletic Center during a game between Baylor Basketball and Indiana Elite. Baylor trailed 34-12 with 16 seconds left in the first quarter when its coach began arguing with the referee, who was later involved in the physical altercation, over a call, according to IndyStar.A technical foul was called on Baylor and the coach picked up her bag to leave the game. Her players and other team moved to leave the court as well. As this was going on, the referee continued to make his case with the team as a spectator appeared within feet of him, taking video in the referee's face.