Thread: Suggs coming up on The Jump on ESPN in a few minutes

  Today, 11:08 AM #1
    ZagNative
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,269

    Suggs coming up on The Jump on ESPN in a few minutes

    Shall we expect this to be his announcement he's entering the Draft?
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:09 AM #2
    ET2021
    ET2021 is online now Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Apr 2021
    Posts
    33

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    Shall we expect this to be his announcement he's entering the Draft?
    Yep.

    https://twitter.com/JalenSuggs2020/s...20344962097165
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:10 AM #3
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,650

    Default

    Pretty sure he already did on his Twitter...
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:12 AM #4
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,696

    Default

    Selling NFT of the shot (and his shoes) makes him a pro.

    Thank you Jalen for your hard work for GU in your short time here. Best of luck in the Association

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:46 AM #5
    229SintoZag's Avatar
    229SintoZag
    229SintoZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge Island
    Posts
    1,182

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    Selling NFT of the shot (and his shoes) makes him a pro.

    Thank you Jalen for your hard work for GU in your short time here. Best of luck in the Association

    ZZ
    Who says its his to sell? Isnt it property if GU athletics under current rules?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:49 AM #6
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    867

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 229SintoZag View Post
    Who says it’s his to sell? Isn’t it property if GU athletics under current rules?
    bro he's gone.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:58 AM #7
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,623

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 229SintoZag View Post
    Who says it’s his to sell? Isn’t it property if GU athletics under current rules?
    Welcome to the world of NFTs!
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:16 PM #8
    ZagNative's Avatar
    ZagNative
    ZagNative is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane South Side
    Posts
    17,269

    Default

    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:25 PM #9
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,954

    Default

    Good Luck Jalen. Thanks for a great effort this past season.
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:27 PM #10
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,333

    Default

    Thanks, Jalen! You were great here - you’ll be great there.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 12:46 PM #11
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,954

    Default

    Not trying to start anything here (honestly) but after watching the video & Jalen stating he's in Minneapolis, makes me nervous. STAY HOME.
    But we don't play nobody.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:02 PM #12
    229SintoZag's Avatar
    229SintoZag
    229SintoZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge Island
    Posts
    1,182

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    bro he's gone.
    I am well aware of that. But he wasn't gone yet when he hit that shot. Just sayin'....he had a jersey on that said "Zags" on the front...

    I personally think NFTs are hilarious and all will likely be worthless in a few years. But who knows. If he gets a few extra ducats from it, fine by me.
    Reply With Quote
