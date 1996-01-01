Thread: Suggs coming up on The Jump on ESPN in a few minutes

Shall we expect this to be his announcement he's entering the Draft?
Shall we expect this to be his announcement he's entering the Draft?
Pretty sure he already did on his Twitter...
Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
Selling NFT of the shot (and his shoes) makes him a pro.
Thank you Jalen for your hard work for GU in your short time here. Best of luck in the Association
ZZ
Good Luck Jalen. Thanks for a great effort this past season.
But we don't play nobody.
Thanks, Jalen! You were great here - you’ll be great there.
Not trying to start anything here (honestly) but after watching the video & Jalen stating he's in Minneapolis, makes me nervous. STAY HOME.
But we don't play nobody.
I personally think NFTs are hilarious and all will likely be worthless in a few years. But who knows. If he gets a few extra ducats from it, fine by me.