Thread: In case anyone is wondering about the strength of our team this upcoming season

Assuming Timme and Nembhard return this upcoming season, we will have 6 of the top 9 recruits in Gonzaga history playing on one team (according to 24/7 sports). https://247sports.com/college/gonzag...tball/Commits/
1. Chet Holmgren
2. Hunter Sallis
3. Jalen Suggs
4. Andrew Nembhard
5. Zach Collins
6. Austin Daye
7. Drew Timme
8. Anton Watson
9. Kaden Perry
Now I know recruiting rankings don't equal wins, if you scroll further you see names like Theo Davis and Pavel Zakharov in the top 11. But boy oh boy have things changed in Zagville these past three years.