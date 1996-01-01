Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: In case anyone is wondering about the strength of our team this upcoming season

    In case anyone is wondering about the strength of our team this upcoming season

    Assuming Timme and Nembhard return this upcoming season, we will have 6 of the top 9 recruits in Gonzaga history playing on one team (according to 24/7 sports). https://247sports.com/college/gonzag...tball/Commits/

    1. Chet Holmgren
    2. Hunter Sallis
    3. Jalen Suggs
    4. Andrew Nembhard
    5. Zach Collins
    6. Austin Daye
    7. Drew Timme
    8. Anton Watson
    9. Kaden Perry

    Now I know recruiting rankings don't equal wins, if you scroll further you see names like Theo Davis and Pavel Zakharov in the top 11. But boy oh boy have things changed in Zagville these past three years.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
    Default

    Every single player on next year's team is also a former ESPN Top 100 player too (assuming Cook isn't back).
    Default

    Double WOW!
    "Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
    Default

    If Fanbo does reclassify next year, he would be #14 on the list.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ET2021
    If Fanbo does reclassify next year, he would be #14 on the list.
    Does Fanbo start over Strawther?
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi
    Does Fanbo start over Strawther?
    Gotta think not; Remember he'd be two years younger than Strawther and Strawther already has a year's experience under his belt. Fanbo would be a likely redshirt candidate, along with Perry.
    Default

    Expectations are obviously high (and should be) - but the pessimist in me worries about a few things:

    1. Title teams in the modern era shoot the 3pt shot very well (top15 or so) - We've recently lost Tillie, Kispert, and Ayayi. Who is shooting ~40% from 3? Is there ANY way GU is a top25 team from 3?

    2. Chet, Julian, Hunter, and Dom are elite young PROSPECTS, not grown men with big game (or any serious game NCAA experience) who could now be playing the NBA. Seems like you need some guys on your team who can out-athlete and out-tough the competition, and who might have chosen to return to college despite the possibility of being drafted. Most recent title teams had a player (or 2) who fit this bill.

    GU's gonna be great again, but I expect the above two points will be persistent weaknesses (though they will be irrelevant in ~20 games we dominate vs sub-75Kenpom teams).
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere
    Gotta think not; Remember he'd be two years younger than Strawther and Strawther already has a year's experience under his belt. Fanbo would be a likely redshirt candidate, along with Perry.
    There is zero chance Fanbo reclassifies to the 2021 class just to redshirt. If he comes this next year, he will play. How much is TBD. I also wouldnt expect Perry to RS either. He will likely compete with Gregg for minutes off the bench.


    Default

    With respect to next year's team and their ability to shoot the 3, I consider the following:

    * that's one of the things Chet is known for
    * I think Strawther will emerge as Kispert 2.0; or at least that's the whisper. The kid is a born scorer
    * We didn't look to Nembhard this past year for a lot from 3, but it's definitely part of his arsenal
    * If any of Dom, Sallis or (thinking positive!) Timme can emerge as a consistent 3-ball threat, watch out
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by StatZag
    Expectations are obviously high (and should be) - but the pessimist in me worries about a few things:

    1. Title teams in the modern era shoot the 3pt shot very well (top15 or so) - We've recently lost Tillie, Kispert, and Ayayi. Who is shooting ~40% from 3? Is there ANY way GU is a top25 team from 3?

    2. Chet, Julian, Hunter, and Dom are elite young PROSPECTS, not grown men with big game (or any serious game NCAA experience) who could now be playing the NBA. Seems like you need some guys on your team who can out-athlete and out-tough the competition, and who might have chosen to return to college despite the possibility of being drafted. Most recent title teams had a player (or 2) who fit this bill.

    GU's gonna be great again, but I expect the above two points will be persistent weaknesses (though they will be irrelevant in ~20 games we dominate vs sub-75Kenpom teams).
    Completely agree with this assessment.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture
    There is zero chance Fanbo reclassifies to the 2021 class just to redshirt. If he comes this next year, he will play. How much is TBD. I also wouldn’t expect Perry to RS either. He will likely compete with Gregg for minutes off the bench.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    I may be wrong but didn't Ballo reclassify and then sit a year? Why do you say there is zero chance?

    Just curious.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NEC26
    I may be wrong but didn't Ballo reclassify and then sit a year? Why do you say there is zero chance?

    Just curious.
    Ballo didn’t choose to redshirt, he was forced to take an academic redshirt by the NCAA as a non qualifier.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast
    With respect to next year's team and their ability to shoot the 3, I consider the following:

    * that's one of the things Chet is known for
    * I think Strawther will emerge as Kispert 2.0; or at least that's the whisper. The kid is a born scorer
    * We didn't look to Nembhard this past year for a lot from 3, but it's definitely part of his arsenal
    * If any of Dom, Sallis or (thinking positive!) Timme can emerge as a consistent 3-ball threat, watch out
    Andrew Nembhard is under 33% from three after 3 college seasons, I wouldn’t say that is a strong part of his game.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture
    There is zero chance Fanbo reclassifies to the 2021 class just to redshirt. If he comes this next year, he will play. How much is TBD. I also wouldn’t expect Perry to RS either. He will likely compete with Gregg for minutes off the bench.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    I see he's actually 18 already too; born January 2003. I thought he was a year younger.
