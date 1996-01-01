Thread: WELCOME CHET

Looking forward to your time here. Great choice.
Are you laughing at ME?
So awesome.. Welcome to Zagville Chet
#1 and #6 recruit coming to Gonzaga, never thought we would see this day when I first walked on campus in 2004.
What a day, absolutely insane, the heights this program continues to reach.
Right! Who would have thunk it when I was attending games in 1989 as a freshman, that we would see the likes of what has transpired since then!!
I think this puts the ZAGS in a position to get whoever they want in the Transfer portal. Welcome, Chet!
Incredible. If you are in the transfer portal and winning a championship is top priority, how could you not have the zags near the top of your list?
They asked Chet about jalen—- his answer makes me believe Jalen is gone for sure
- climb on board young (tall and talented) man!
- enjoy the culture and experience. soak it all in.
- if timme returns i think another final four appearance is a no brainer.
- only this time i hope we lose one game along the way..........gotta be honest, i was getting sick and tired of the undefeated hype.
As for Chet, so happy for him and the program. Seems like a great fit for both and combining with Sallis, Perry, Gregg is a great group of kids.
EDIT: Timme and Nembhard will be back unless theres a huge change. Both could declare for the feedback though.
Welcome Chet!
Just amazing class coming in on top of another amazing team and a great run.
GO ZAGS!!!
Welcome to the Program, Chet!
Just think... after this we won't have to hear about how so-and-so is the "highest-ranked recruit to commit to Gonzaga" (unless they're talking about Chet, of course).
My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
Awesome. Just awesome. Welcome, Chet.
Go Zags!!!
Easy decision IMO. Suggs and Zags success continues..
Was 1964 too early to be a GU zag? So guess what I think about what is happening.
Another monumental step forward. Stay humble, stay healthy, just win.......
