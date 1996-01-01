Results 1 to 21 of 21

Thread: WELCOME CHET

  Today, 08:53 AM #1
    willandi
    WELCOME CHET

    Looking forward to your time here. Great choice.
    Are you laughing at ME?
  Today, 08:55 AM #2
    allnet59
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Default

    So awesome.. Welcome to Zagville Chet
  Today, 08:55 AM #3
    ZagNut08
    Default

    #1 and #6 recruit coming to Gonzaga, never thought we would see this day when I first walked on campus in 2004.
  Today, 08:56 AM #4
    hockeyzag
    Default

    What a day, absolutely insane, the heights this program continues to reach.
    "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.
    -Zach Norvell Jr.
  Today, 08:56 AM #5
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    #1 and #6 recruit coming to Gonzaga, never thought we would see this day when I first walked on campus in 2004.
    How about old farts like me, who graduated decades before the Streak began?
  Today, 08:57 AM #6
    zagdontzig
    Default

    After the 2017 title loss, I couldn't consume basketball content for months. Minutes after this year's loss, I thought to myself:

    RUN IT BACK.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 08:59 AM #7
    zagporvida
    Default

    Right! Who would have thunk it when I was attending games in 1989 as a freshman, that we would see the likes of what has transpired since then!!
  Today, 08:59 AM #8
    Zerogame
    Default

    I think this puts the ZAGS in a position to get whoever they want in the Transfer portal. Welcome, Chet!
    "Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
  Today, 09:01 AM #9
    HillZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    #1 and #6 recruit coming to Gonzaga, never thought we would see this day when I first walked on campus in 2004.
    Unbelievable, when you think about that.
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
  Today, 09:01 AM #10
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Incredible. If you are in the transfer portal and winning a championship is top priority, how could you not have the zags near the top of your list?

    They asked Chet about jalen—- his answer makes me believe Jalen is gone for sure
  Today, 09:06 AM #11
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - climb on board young (tall and talented) man!
    - enjoy the culture and experience. soak it all in.

    - if timme returns i think another final four appearance is a no brainer.
    - only this time i hope we lose one game along the way..........gotta be honest, i was getting sick and tired of the undefeated hype.
  Today, 09:13 AM #12
    rijman
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - climb on board young (tall and talented) man!
    - enjoy the culture and experience. soak it all in.

    - if timme returns i think another final four appearance is a no brainer.
    - only this time i hope we lose one game along the way..........gotta be honest, i was getting sick and tired of the undefeated hype.
    Seriously, the only win streak I care about is the final 6 games.
    It's not the size of the Bulldog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the Bulldog!

GO ZAGS!!!

    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 09:16 AM #13
    Mr Vulture
    WELCOME CHET

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Incredible. If you are in the transfer portal and winning a championship is top priority, how could you not have the zags near the top of your list?

    They asked Chet about jalen- his answer makes me believe Jalen is gone for sure
    Suggs already has an agent. Will announce it later today from what I understand.

    As for Chet, so happy for him and the program. Seems like a great fit for both and combining with Sallis, Perry, Gregg is a great group of kids.


    EDIT: Timme and Nembhard will be back unless theres a huge change. Both could declare for the feedback though.
  Today, 09:17 AM #14
    Sarenyon
    Default

    Welcome Chet!

    Just amazing class coming in on top of another amazing team and a great run.
    GO ZAGS!!!
  Today, 09:21 AM #15
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    Welcome to the Program, Chet!

    Just think... after this we won't have to hear about how so-and-so is the "highest-ranked recruit to commit to Gonzaga" (unless they're talking about Chet, of course).
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
  Today, 09:21 AM #16
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Awesome. Just awesome. Welcome, Chet.
  Today, 09:22 AM #17
    Bogozags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    How about old farts like me, who graduated decades before the Streak began?
    Blame your parents for having you TOO early!!!
  Today, 09:28 AM #18
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Blame your parents for having you TOO early!!!
    Oh no...I was at Gonzaga before Political Correctness burst on to the scene. Those were halcyon days for me.
  Today, 09:32 AM #19
    Zaga
    Default

    Go Zags!!!

    Easy decision IMO. Suggs and Zags success continues..
  Today, 09:34 AM #20
    zag67
    Default

    Was 1964 too early to be a GU zag? So guess what I think about what is happening.
  Today, 09:36 AM #21
    McZag
    Default

    Another monumental step forward. Stay humble, stay healthy, just win.......
    Gonzaga Basketball
    Exhibiting Character Since 1907
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

