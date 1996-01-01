Thread: tanner-groves-now-headed-to-oklahoma

Are you laughing at ME?
Did the Zags ever offer him? Would be nice to have a big wide body like Karnowski in the low block. Obviously Tanner knows how to score under the basket. Good get for Oklahoma.
Wasnt a target for the Zags. Glad to see him get an opportunity in a P6 conference.
There just wouldnt be meaningful minutes assuming Timme is back and Holmgren commits, with Watson, Perry and Gregg also. Some minutes could be had at the 3, but you also have Strawther, Sallis, Harris and Nemhard getting minutes 1-3. And if you have a short rotation not much opportunity. I like Tanner and I think he made a great choice for himself.
Jacob, Tanners brother is also committing to Oklahoma.
Averaged 9.3 PPG this season.