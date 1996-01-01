Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: tanner-groves-now-headed-to-oklahoma

  1. Today, 04:49 PM #1
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    8,079

    Default tanner-groves-now-headed-to-oklahoma

    https://www.kxly.com/reports-ewu-bas...d-to-oklahoma/
    Are you laughing at ME?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:05 PM #2
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    990

    Default

    Did the Zags ever offer him? Would be nice to have a big wide body like Karnowski in the low block. Obviously Tanner knows how to score under the basket. Good get for Oklahoma.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:50 PM #3
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,149

    Default

    Wasnt a target for the Zags. Glad to see him get an opportunity in a P6 conference.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:55 PM #4
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    990

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    Wasn’t a target for the Zags. Glad to see him get an opportunity in a P6 conference.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    I figured.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:05 PM #5
    Mvzags
    Mvzags is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    6

    Default

    There just wouldnt be meaningful minutes assuming Timme is back and Holmgren commits, with Watson, Perry and Gregg also. Some minutes could be had at the 3, but you also have Strawther, Sallis, Harris and Nemhard getting minutes 1-3. And if you have a short rotation not much opportunity. I like Tanner and I think he made a great choice for himself.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:27 PM #6
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,728

    Default

    jake lieberman
    @jakelieberman2
    Jacob, Tanners brother is also committing to Oklahoma.

    Averaged 9.3 PPG this season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules