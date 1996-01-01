Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Wish List: Transfers

    Wish List: Transfers

    Thank you to ZagNative for updating the scholarship chart! With it presumed Chet is still coming on board, it appears we have room for 2 more on the roster (assuming Fanbo reclassifies and Drew/Andrew return).

    Looking at the current transfer portal rankings, who are guys on your wish list for next years team?

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...nkings-2021-22

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ers-available/

    https://247sports.com/Season/2021-Ba...ransferPortal/

    Here are mine and I have no inside info. I want a pg leader off the bench or a shooter, and a rebounder/basket defender:

    Tre Williams- Umass. I imagine he wants to go somewhere he would star, but led umass in points, blocks and rebounds. Definitely a high caliber kid

    Marcus Williams- Fr. Wyoming 14 ppg and 5 assists.. backup this year to Nemby, run the show in '22

    Myles Johnson- Jr. Rutgers. 8.5 points, 2.4 blocks per game. Would be an inside defender, rebounder and hustle guy

    Tanner Groves-- Eastern Wash. People on here have already said not going to happen, so I will just dream this one.

    Jacob Young- Rutgers. Tough as nails, and a 37% three point shooter. Experience in the Big10, averaging 14 ppg last year.. Would be a great shooter off the bench.

    Darryl Morsell- great defender from Maryland. Would be a Cook type replacement

    Brady Manek- Okalahoma.. 6'9 and shooting 38% from three.. had an off game vs GU but would be a great gunner off the bench with size

    Cheikh Mbacke Diong- UNLV. 9 points, 7 rebounds and 1 block per game at UNLV. 7'3 wingspan.. could get board and block shots.

    Daejon Davis- Stanford pg, former GU recruit. 10 ppg and shot 36 % from three. Could bring veteran leadership off the bench. must be a smart kid too.

    John Harrar- Penn State.. 9 rebounds per game.. one of the better rebounders in the big 10

    Darrion Tramell-- Seattle. Saw him play in person a few times.. hes a stud and has 3 years of eligibility left. PG averaged 21 pts and 5 assists.
    Default

    Brady Manek is already gone to UNC. Tanner groves has his final four and they are Texas, Oklahoma, Portland and Wazzou.

    Anyways mine? Daejon Davis. If we don’t get him I have no clue, might be something better down the line
    Default

    Didnt see Manek news. Thanks
    Default

    Fifth year....great student
    Justin Jaworski, Lafayette, Sr., G, 6-3, 196, Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley
    2020-21 Stats: 21.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, .463 FG%, .398 3PT%

    Jaworski, a First Team All-Patriot League selection, led the League and finished 10th in NCAA DI in scoring (21.5 ppg), while shooting .398 from beyond the arc. He finished his career fifth in Patriot League mens basketball history in 3-point field goal percentage (.422). Jaworski was also named the Patriot League Mens Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and became the eighth League mens basketball student-athlete to be named to the Academic All-League team three times.
    Default

    I like that!! Is he related to Ron?
