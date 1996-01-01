Thread: Wish List: Transfers

Originally Posted by jazzdelmar Originally Posted by

Fifth year....great student

Justin Jaworski, Lafayette, Sr., G, 6-3, 196, Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley

2020-21 Stats: 21.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, .463 FG%, .398 3PT%



Jaworski, a First Team All-Patriot League selection, led the League and finished 10th in NCAA DI in scoring (21.5 ppg), while shooting .398 from beyond the arc. He finished his career fifth in Patriot League men’s basketball history in 3-point field goal percentage (.422). Jaworski was also named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and became the eighth League men’s basketball student-athlete to be named to the Academic All-League team three times.