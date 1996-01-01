Thread: Wish List: Transfers

Thank you to ZagNative for updating the scholarship chart! With it presumed Chet is still coming on board, it appears we have room for 2 more on the roster (assuming Fanbo reclassifies and Drew/Andrew return).
Looking at the current transfer portal rankings, who are guys on your wish list for next years team?
Here are mine and I have no inside info. I want a pg leader off the bench or a shooter, and a rebounder/basket defender:
Tre Williams- Umass. I imagine he wants to go somewhere he would star, but led umass in points, blocks and rebounds. Definitely a high caliber kid
Marcus Williams- Fr. Wyoming 14 ppg and 5 assists.. backup this year to Nemby, run the show in '22
Myles Johnson- Jr. Rutgers. 8.5 points, 2.4 blocks per game. Would be an inside defender, rebounder and hustle guy
Tanner Groves-- Eastern Wash. People on here have already said not going to happen, so I will just dream this one.
Jacob Young- Rutgers. Tough as nails, and a 37% three point shooter. Experience in the Big10, averaging 14 ppg last year.. Would be a great shooter off the bench.
Darryl Morsell- great defender from Maryland. Would be a Cook type replacement
Brady Manek- Okalahoma.. 6'9 and shooting 38% from three.. had an off game vs GU but would be a great gunner off the bench with size
Cheikh Mbacke Diong- UNLV. 9 points, 7 rebounds and 1 block per game at UNLV. 7'3 wingspan.. could get board and block shots.
Daejon Davis- Stanford pg, former GU recruit. 10 ppg and shot 36 % from three. Could bring veteran leadership off the bench. must be a smart kid too.
John Harrar- Penn State.. 9 rebounds per game.. one of the better rebounders in the big 10
Darrion Tramell-- Seattle. Saw him play in person a few times.. hes a stud and has 3 years of eligibility left. PG averaged 21 pts and 5 assists.