Thread: The "take" from an Arizona Insider

I spent about 45 minutes on the phone yesterday with a guy who'd worked with Arizona Basketball under Lute Olson. He was in the Huntsman Center in '03 for our 96-95 double OT loss to the Wildcats ... and he actually "got" my version of Jazz's reference to "Blake's shot finally dropped" vis a vis Suggs game winner v UCLA. This guy is an incredibly successful businessman, a U of A donor (nowhere near the Stevens level) and is on a Board at U of A. And to this day he remains closely tied with the U of A Men's Basketball program. We talk about a half dozen times a year and he called me last week when news first broke about Tommy. I didn't answer (was working at the time ... out on the golf course ... Chambers Bay) and didn't return his call until yesterday. I also had calls (unreturned) from some folks involved with UDub.



The U of A guy told me what had happened during the "Tommy" process ... with the AD ... with their President ... with the late interviews with a number of the U of A family, etc.



But the salient points of our conversation, and the reason I'm posting was his "take" on the success of GU.



His thoughts were that up until 2014, the Prime/Elite program out West was Arizona ... with UCLA also right there. Gonzaga was good/not great. He also pointed out that the rise of Oregon under Dana Altman has also been impressive and that the Ducks are right up there. But since 2015, the preeminent Basketball program out West has been Gonzaga. What Mark Few has accomplished is unbelievable. He said Gonzaga is certainly one of the Top 5 college basketball programs in the nation ... i.e. his words ... "The Duke of the West" and certainly the "Villanova of the West".



What they hope they'll get with Tommy is to "catch" Gonzaga within the next 5 years, and once again become "The" Elite program out west ... all the while knowing that Gonzaga isn't going anywhere.



I thought it relevant to share his thoughts given the earlier utterings of Gilbert Arenas and GU's "CYO" type of schedule.



While there's a lot of BS from fans of P5 teams out there about the WCC etc those that know know. We have something very, very special here and we aren't going anywhere. GoZags