Thread: Pavel to Cal Baptist

Per Jeff Goodman
https://twitter.com/goodmanhoops/sta...003170305?s=10
Congrats to Pavel for finding a good school. Hopefully he gets some good playing time there.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
CBU is a great place for Pavel. Up and coming-- most wins ever for a team in their first 3 years in Division 1. Brand new 5,000 seat beautiful arena, great coach in Rick Croy--- I bet you'll see Pavel make the NCAA tournament and be a big contributor before his time is off.
Best of luck,, Pavel. A Division 1 school that plays in the WAC. Made the jump to D-1 in 2018. Grand Canyon, Seattle U, Utah Valley in that conference. 13-10 overall this 20-21 season. The first game of the season they lost to USC, 95-87, in overtime! Good luck Pavel!
Hope he does great. There was just to many bodies ahead of him here.