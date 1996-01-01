Thread: Pavel to Cal Baptist

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Pavel to Cal Baptist

    Jedster
    Pavel to Cal Baptist

    Per Jeff Goodman

    https://twitter.com/goodmanhoops/sta...003170305?s=10
    SorenTodd45
    Congrats to Pavel for finding a good school. Hopefully he gets some good playing time there.
    zagsfanforlife
    CBU is a great place for Pavel. Up and coming-- most wins ever for a team in their first 3 years in Division 1. Brand new 5,000 seat beautiful arena, great coach in Rick Croy--- I bet you'll see Pavel make the NCAA tournament and be a big contributor before his time is off.
    katman50
    Best of luck,, Pavel. A Division 1 school that plays in the WAC. Made the jump to D-1 in 2018. Grand Canyon, Seattle U, Utah Valley in that conference. 13-10 overall this 20-21 season. The first game of the season they lost to USC, 95-87, in overtime! Good luck Pavel!
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Hope he does great. There was just to many bodies ahead of him here.
