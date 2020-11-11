Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Welcome Kaden Perry

  1. Today, 05:32 AM #1
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    bigblahla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    PNWest
    Posts
    3,524

    Default Welcome Kaden Perry

    Kaden, looking forward to seeing you hang and bang as a Zag, Welcome aboard...

    https://scorebooklive.com/washington...any-other-way/

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:37 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,500

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bigblahla View Post
    Kaden, looking forward to seeing you hang and bang as a Zag, Welcome aboard...

    https://scorebooklive.com/washington...any-other-way/

    Go!! Zags!!!
    Major Kispert vibes after watching that interview...he's got a bright future ahead!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:55 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,141

    Default

    Sounds like a wonderful young man. Welcome Kaden and family.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:09 AM #4
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    860

    Default

    Love to see it. Can't wait for him to get out and run.

    To be clear, he committed a while ago, correct? We are memorializing his NLI signing?
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:12 AM #5
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,500

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig View Post
    Love to see it. Can't wait for him to get out and run.

    To be clear, he committed a while ago, correct? We are memorializing his NLI signing?
    Yeah gave a verbal on the spot when offered by the staff.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:20 AM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,141

    Default

    Both Ben and Kaden are kinda throwback Zag bigs. Hope they can develop their inner Clarkie or Zbo or -- can we dream -- Bonus.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:23 AM #7
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,640

    Default

    Welcome Kaden to the Zag family you will be a great addition and looking forward to watching your development
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules