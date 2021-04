NCAA Council Passes 1-Time Transfer Legislation Allowing Athletes Immediate Eligibility

David CobbThe NCAA Division I Council has voted unanimously in favor of a measure that will allow athletes in all sports to transfer once without sitting a season, and the measure is expected to receive final approval on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.The measure has long been expected to pass and change the landscape of collegiate athletics, and college basketball players have already flocked to the transfer portal in record numbers in anticipation of the change. As of Wednesday, there were more than 1,400 Division I men's basketball players in the transfer portal.Athletes in most Division I sports have not been subject to the rule requiring transfers to sit a season. The rule has applied only to athletes in football, baseball, men's ice hockey and men's or women's basketball, which are the NCAA's most popular sports.