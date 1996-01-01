Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: 2021-22 OOC

  1. Today, 11:33 AM #1
    509er
    Default 2021-22 OOC

    Im sure there is a thread somewhere but I cant find it. Other than Duke on Black Friday, what other games or on the docket fir next season out of conference?
  2. Today, 11:39 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    Quote Originally Posted by 509er View Post
    I’m sure there is a thread somewhere but I can’t find it. Other than Duke on Black Friday, what other games or on the docket fir next season out of conference?
    So far:

    vs. Duke (Las Vegas)
    vs. Texas Tech (Phoenix)
    Empire Classic in New York (Louisville, Oklahoma State, Providence)
    @ Texas
    vs Arizona
    vs Washington
    vs Bellarmine
    vs Tarleton State
    vs Northern Arizona
    vs North Florida

    Got room for 4 more I believe(15 non-con + 16 conf)
  3. Today, 12:06 PM #3
    bdmiller7
    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    So far:

    vs. Duke (Las Vegas)
    vs. Texas Tech (Phoenix)
    Empire Classic in New York (Louisville, Oklahoma State, Providence)
    @ Texas
    vs Arizona
    vs Washington
    vs Bellarmine
    vs Tarleton State
    vs Northern Arizona
    vs North Florida

    Got room for 4 more I believe(15 non-con + 16 conf)

    I would guess based off of last year’s performances we would get Providence in the first game in New York and either Louisville or OK St in the second.
  4. Today, 12:43 PM #4
    exclusivelee
    Quote Originally Posted by strikenowhere View Post
    So far:

    vs. Duke (Las Vegas)
    vs. Texas Tech (Phoenix)
    Empire Classic in New York (Louisville, Oklahoma State, Providence)
    @ Texas
    vs Arizona
    vs Washington
    vs Bellarmine
    vs Tarleton State
    vs Northern Arizona
    vs North Florida

    Got room for 4 more I believe(15 non-con + 16 conf)
    Where did you find all those?
  5. Today, 12:46 PM #5
    strikenowhere
    Quote Originally Posted by exclusivelee View Post
    Where did you find all those?
    Zag twitterverse; writer for SlipperStillFits specifically:

    https://twitter.com/a_cravalho/statu...363416581?s=20
  6. Today, 01:05 PM #6
    509er
    I’d like to see a game in Spokane Arena for us “little people” or a battle in Seattle. To me, WSU vs Gu in Battle in Seattle would be a lot of fun.

    Edit- I guess that would depend on where the game with uw is.
  7. Today, 01:12 PM #7
    bdmiller7
    Quote Originally Posted by 509er View Post
    I’d like to see a game in Spokane Arena for us “little people” or a battle in Seattle. To me, WSU vs Gu in Battle in Seattle would be a lot of fun.

    Edit- I guess that would depend on where the game with uw is.
    This shows at Texas, with Arizona and Washington as home games.
