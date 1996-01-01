Thread: 2021-22 OOC

Im sure there is a thread somewhere but I cant find it. Other than Duke on Black Friday, what other games or on the docket fir next season out of conference?
Im sure there is a thread somewhere but I cant find it. Other than Duke on Black Friday, what other games or on the docket fir next season out of conference?
vs. Duke (Las Vegas)
vs. Texas Tech (Phoenix)
Empire Classic in New York (Louisville, Oklahoma State, Providence)
@ Texas
vs Arizona
vs Washington
vs Bellarmine
vs Tarleton State
vs Northern Arizona
vs North Florida
Got room for 4 more I believe(15 non-con + 16 conf)
https://twitter.com/a_cravalho/statu...363416581?s=20
I’d like to see a game in Spokane Arena for us “little people” or a battle in Seattle. To me, WSU vs Gu in Battle in Seattle would be a lot of fun.
Edit- I guess that would depend on where the game with uw is.