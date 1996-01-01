Zags Travel to Washington State for Mid-Week Game

, continuing both programs' 20+ year streak of at least two annual matchups with the sole exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Since 2000, both teams have won 36 games in the all-time series, with Tuesday serving as a potential tiebreaker.The Cougars (16-11, 4-8 Pac-12) sit at ninth in the Pac-12 standings after a 2-1 series win on the road against Utah, touting wins over No. 18 Oregon State and No. 24 Stanford in previous conference series. Kyle Manzardo leads WSU in batting average (.359), hits (37), extra base hits (10) and homers (8), leading four batters in the lineup hitting above .300.Last spring, the two teams met only once, a 15-3 GU win spurred by four hits and six RBI from Stephen Lund. All three of the Zags' leading hitters in that game  Lund, Ernie Yake and Ryan Sullivan  are still on GU's roster this spring.against a to-be-determined starter for the Cougs.Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information and live stats.