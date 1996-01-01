Zags Travel to Washington State for Mid-Week Game
SPOKANE, Wash. Coming off two straight wins to close a West Coast Conference series with Saint Mary's, Gonzaga heads to Pullman for a weekday matchup with a familiar local rival in Washington State. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at the Bailey-Brayton Field at the Cougar Baseball Complex.
Tuesday's matchup will be the first of two between both teams this month WSU will travel to Spokane for a rematch on April 27 at Patterson Baseball Complex
, continuing both programs' 20+ year streak of at least two annual matchups with the sole exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Since 2000, both teams have won 36 games in the all-time series, with Tuesday serving as a potential tiebreaker.
The Cougars (16-11, 4-8 Pac-12) sit at ninth in the Pac-12 standings after a 2-1 series win on the road against Utah, touting wins over No. 18 Oregon State and No. 24 Stanford in previous conference series. Kyle Manzardo leads WSU in batting average (.359), hits (37), extra base hits (10) and homers (8), leading four batters in the lineup hitting above .300.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (19-12, 9-3 WCC) moved to first in the conference standings with the series win over the Gaels due to San Diego's inactivity over the past weekend. GU ranks No. 33 in the nation in RPI, while WSU is 58th nationally.
Last spring, the two teams met only once, a 15-3 GU win spurred by four hits and six RBI from Stephen Lund. All three of the Zags' leading hitters in that game Lund, Ernie Yake and Ryan Sullivan are still on GU's roster this spring.
Pitching Battle
RHP Daniel Naughton (8.2 IP, 10 strikeouts, 3.12 ERA) is set to make his first career start for the Zags Tuesday
against a to-be-determined starter for the Cougs.
Follow the Game
Live streaming will be available on GoZags.com with Tuesday's start set for 3:05 p.m.
Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information and live stats.