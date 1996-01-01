Gabriel Hughes Named WCC Pitcher of the Week
Second weekly honor for sophomore RHP
SAN MATEO, Calif. Gonzaga baseball RHP Gabriel Hughes was named the UCU West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week for games played April 5-11. It's the second weekly honor for Hughes after taking home pitching honors on March 23.
Hughes was instrumental in Gonzaga's 21-3 rout of Saint Mary's on Saturday, pitching seven shutout innings surrendering just three hits and two walks while recording 10 strikeouts.
Hughes, along with the rest of the Zags, travel to Washington State for a mid-week showdown in Pullman, Wash., April 13 at 3:05 p.m. Check GoZags.com for up-to-date game time information.
Also Nominated:
Jimmy Galicia, LMU; Reid Mclaughlin, BYU; Christian Peters, Portland; Ivran Romero, San Diego
2021 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week
April 12: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
April 5: Alek Jacob, Gonzaga
March 30: Christian Peters, Portland
March 23: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
March 16: Conner Thurman, San Diego
March 9: William Kempner, Gonzaga
March 2: Carlos Lomeli, Saint Mary's
February 23: Alex Pham, San Francisco