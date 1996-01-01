Thread: OT, Throw away the key

Originally Posted by jazzdelmar Originally Posted by

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated for his involvement in a car crash earlier this year that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.



An attorney for The girls family said last month that the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.



The Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office filed the class D felony charge Monday, stating that Reid "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed."



If convicted, Reid would face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. Prosecutors announced that Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, will turn himself in and be booked Monday. Prosecutors also have requested a $100,000/10% bond and requested that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.



Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, according to a statement from her office, "will vigorously pursue these charges, and Reid is not receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office."