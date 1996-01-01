WNBA draft: Is it time to change the early entry rules?

Kevin PeltonESPN Senior WriterFreshman point guards dominated the storylines around the 2021 NCAA basketball tournaments.On the men's side, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hit one of the most memorable shots in March Madness history, banking in a 3-pointer from just across midcourt to beat UCLA in overtime and send the Bulldogs to the championship game undefeated.Long shots were also a storyline for Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who knocked down six 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes defeated Kentucky to reach the Sweet 16, while Suggs' fellow Minnesotan Paige Bueckers led UConn to the Final Four and became the first freshman on the women's side to win the Wooden and Naismith awards as national player of the year.Once the buzzer sounded and the confetti fell, however, the storylines of Suggs, Clark and Bueckers diverged. With Suggs expected to soon declare for the NBA draft, the debate has become how high his heroics should push him up draft boards. Meanwhile, Bueckers and Clark headed back to campus as the 2021 WNBA draft (7 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN/ESPN App) approaches.Bueckers won't be eligible for the WNBA draft until 2023, when she'll turn 22. Because she was born in 2002, Clark would need to be on track to graduate in three years to enter the draft early. Otherwise, she can't play in the WNBA until 2024.The precocious success of Bueckers and Clark has sparked renewed conversation about the WNBA's age limit and whether it's time for a change.