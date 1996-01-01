Thread: Transfer Portal & Rotation Minutes Philosophy

Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex Originally Posted by

All signs suggest this instant eligibility transfer portal is not a one time only deal and will be here to stay as NCAA is expected to end the rule requiring undergrad transfers to sit out a year. That being the case, I believe expanding regular rotation minutes to 8-9 players like Leonard Hamilton has been doing at FSU will be essential for any program that brings in high end talent year in and year out like the Zags.



Look at Zags’ next year, for example. Assuming all return and forgetting about possibility of Holmgren and/or Kessler joining the team, all these guys have realistic expectation of seeing meaningful minutes:

Nembhard, Timme, Watson, Strawther, Harris, Sallis....that’s six players right there



Gregg likely hopes to see more than just mop up minutes....that’s seven players.



Assuming Zags get at least one of Holmgren and Walker....that’s eight players who, imo, I could see transferring after 2021-22 season if they don’t see the floor as part of the rotation.



Fanbo and Kaden too possibly but they are not any more impressive than Harris and Strawther were coming in so hopefully both would be fine with biding their time. If not, that’s 9-10 players who may be expecting meaningful minutes.



I think Few and all the elite programs need to commit to playing a minimum 8 man rotation regular, meaningful minutes if they don’t want to deal with 2-3 guys transferring out every year.