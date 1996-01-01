Thread: Thank you for praying for me

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thank you for praying for me

    Reborn
    My brother John passed away this morning. Just wanted to thank you for your support and prayers. John attended Gonzaga from '69-71. He was a Jesuit seminarian and lived at Bea house. He was a member of the swim team for awhile. He was a very good swimmer. He was able to watch all of the March Madness games with me, and we had a lot of fun doing that...although he was very weak and slept through much of them, he was able to stay awake for most of the last game. Good memories for me. Anyway. Thanks again.

    Go Zags!
    IMADEYOUREADTHIS
    You and your family will be in my prayers.


    jazzdelmar
    God bless your brother, Reborn, and your family and especially you who has been such a magnificent, loving and selfless brother all these weeks and months. He and the Beezer and El Voce are comparing great Zags players now over their morning coffee.


    GoZags
    Thanks so much for letting us know, Reborn. It was good speaking with you the morning of the UCLA game (what a game !!!) and I loved hearing more about your brother's journey. And while his journey in this lifetime has ended, he is in very good hands ... and like Jazz mentioned earlier he talking Zag hoops with the best. God Bless, and take care. GoZags

