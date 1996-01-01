Thread: Thank you for praying for me

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

My brother John passed away this morning. Just wanted to thank you for your support and prayers. John attended Gonzaga from '69-71. He was a Jesuit seminarian and lived at Bea house. He was a member of the swim team for awhile. He was a very good swimmer. He was able to watch all of the March Madness games with me, and we had a lot of fun doing that...although he was very weak and slept through much of them, he was able to stay awake for most of the last game. Good memories for me. Anyway. Thanks again.



Go Zags!