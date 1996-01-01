Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Withers: "Zags when, not if."

    sittingon50
    Default Withers: "Zags when, not if."

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/4...cky-final-step
    But we don't play nobody.
    matttrick
    Quote Originally Posted by sittingon50
    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/4...cky-final-step

    Great article. Definitely how it feels, but it'll definitely be a relief to get the first one, but no doubt the Zags are the cats meow!
    daskim
    Interesting observations about other coaches.

    It can be a process. Mike Krzyzewski first took Duke to a Final Four in 1986, losing to Louisville in the final by three. He got to the Final Four again in 1988 without a title. And in 1989. And in 1990. It wasn’t until his fifth one, in ’91, that he won the big trophy.
    Dean Smith, one of the greatest coaches in history, [is] a guy whose breakthrough came in his seventh Final Four. A fellow who had once been hung in effigy on the Carolina campus.
