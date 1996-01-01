Thread: Joel is declaring for the NBA draft

Not surprised in the least. He'll make a lot of money somewhere, be it Europe or the NBA.
d'oh!
Bonne chance, Joel! Merci.
Thank you Joel!!!
No great surprise. Sad to see him go. He has spent 4 years at Gonzaga, and given it his all. Time to move on. In so many games he was the unsung hero. Just went about his business. No showboating, etc. Wish him the best. An irreplaceable player in many respects.
Shhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet!
Sports illustrated had him as a late first rounder in the recent mock draft. He was a great great zag. He didn’t mention an agent in his post though right?
Awesome. Good for him. We’ll be fine.