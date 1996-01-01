Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Joel is declaring for the NBA draft

  1. Today, 02:06 PM #1
    Marcus
    Marcus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Posts
    1,377

    Default Joel is declaring for the NBA draft

    https://twitter.com/joel_ayayi/statu...477444/photo/1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:07 PM #2
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,242

    Default

    Not surprised in the least. He'll make a lot of money somewhere, be it Europe or the NBA.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:08 PM #3
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,935

    Default

    d'oh!

    Bonne chance, Joel! Merci.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:11 PM #4
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,315

    Default

    Thank you Joel!!!
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:11 PM #5
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    971

    Default

    No great surprise. Sad to see him go. He has spent 4 years at Gonzaga, and given it his all. Time to move on. In so many games he was the unsung hero. Just went about his business. No showboating, etc. Wish him the best. An irreplaceable player in many respects.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:12 PM #6
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,628

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    No great surprise. Sad to see him go. He has spent 4 years at Gonzaga, and given it his all. Time to move on. In so many games he was the unsung hero. Just went about his business. No showboating, etc. Wish him the best. An irreplaceable player in many respects.
    This

    Epitome of team player

    Thank you Joel. Enjoy your next venture in life you will do fine
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:13 PM #7
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,986

    Default

    Shhhheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 02:18 PM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,543

    Default

    Sports illustrated had him as a late first rounder in the recent mock draft. He was a great great zag. He didn’t mention an agent in his post though right?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 02:26 PM #9
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,022

    Default

    Signed w agent

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/4/9/men...nba-draft.aspx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 02:27 PM #10
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,543

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Signed w agent

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/4/9/men...nba-draft.aspx
    Poopy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 02:28 PM #11
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,604

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Sports illustrated had him as a late first rounder in the recent mock draft. He was a great great zag. He didnt mention an agent in his post though right?
    Roth stein says he has signed with an agent
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 02:36 PM #12
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    712

    Default

    Awesome. Good for him. We’ll be fine.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules