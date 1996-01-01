Here's "another" one. I sent off an email to the author, with a few suggestions. I suggested that UTA hire Rem Bakamus away from Baylor. I don't know how much they paid him, but I'm sure UTA could give him a bump in pay.
If you want to be the "next Gonzaga", you need to bring in former Zags to put the foundation in place.
https://www.star-telegram.com/sports...250493499.html
Assistants who are only exposed to the wealthy world of major college basketball have no clue as to the realities of the job at a place like UTA. Or a Gonzaga, long before it became Gonzaga.
In the mid-major world, there are no fancy steak dinners or stacks of $50s dropping from the overhead bins on chartered flights largely because there are no chartered flights. Instead, youll find nickels and pennies between the seat cushions on the long bus rides that make frequent stops at McDonalds and Wendys.Briefly, here were a few of my recommendations:You can always second-guess, but I just felt at the time it was where I wanted to go with our program, he said of the Ogden hire. We want to be consistent with basketball. Like Gonzaga, basketball is our football. We want to get into the NCAA [Tournament]. Its a lot of work.
Twenty years ago, Gonzaga wasnt always Gonzaga.
That remains the hope for UTA, and maybe this time the head coach wont leave to be an assistant.
1. Recruit players transferring out of Gonzaga, such as Pavel.
2. Host summer basketball camps.
3. Hire former Zag coaches/players, starting with Rem.
4. Develop the concept of family within the program.
I'll be happy to pass on additional suggestions.