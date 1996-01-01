Here's "another" one. I sent off an email to the author, with a few suggestions. I suggested that UTA hire Rem Bakamus away from Baylor. I don't know how much they paid him, but I'm sure UTA could give him a bump in pay.

If you want to be the "next Gonzaga", you need to bring in former Zags to put the foundation in place.

https://www.star-telegram.com/sports...250493499.html

Assistants who are only exposed to the wealthy world of major college basketball have no clue as to the realities of the job at a place like UTA. Or a Gonzaga, long before it became Gonzaga.

In the mid-major world, there are no fancy steak dinners or stacks of $50s dropping from the overhead bins on chartered flights  largely because there are no chartered flights. Instead, youll find nickels and pennies between the seat cushions on the long bus rides that make frequent stops at McDonalds and Wendys.
You can always second-guess, but I just felt at the time it was where I wanted to go with our program, he said of the Ogden hire. We want to be consistent with basketball. Like Gonzaga, basketball is our football. We want to get into the NCAA [Tournament]. Its a lot of work.

Twenty years ago, Gonzaga wasnt always Gonzaga.

That remains the hope for UTA, and maybe this time the head coach wont leave to be an assistant.
Briefly, here were a few of my recommendations:

1. Recruit players transferring out of Gonzaga, such as Pavel.
2. Host summer basketball camps.
3. Hire former Zag coaches/players, starting with Rem.
4. Develop the concept of family within the program.

I'll be happy to pass on additional suggestions.