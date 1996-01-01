Thread: Bert Smith ( fainting referee)

Results 1 to 8 of 8

    Birddog
    Bert Smith ( fainting referee)

    Here is an interesting update on Bert Smith the ref who passed out in the USC game.



    “She said: ‘I got the answer to the question. You went down because you had a blood clot in your lung.’”

    Smith’s pausing. Dr. Katie Trammel, he’s wanting me to know, may have saved his life.

    “You don’t know where that clot was going next,” he says.

    Smith was admitted into Methodist and put on blood thinners. Two days later, clot gone, he was discharged. Where did it come from? Nobody can say. Smith tested positive for the coronavirus in August, but doctors can’t say whether there’s a correlation between COVID-19 and his blood clot.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    daskim
    daskim:

    Wow.

    He was doing everything right.

    Glad the physicians discovered the clot.
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Blood clots are bad bad bad - glad to hear they found the problem and that he's going to be ok. I'm assuming he'll be able to referee once again?
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Saved by the game. Got great immediate care, etc. Had he experienced this in any other setting, who knows. God bless.
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    There are a lot of factors that contribute to blood clots. Sometimes they just happen. Some persons are genetically predisposed. It seems like he should be able to referee again. Physical inactivity is one of the worst things for them. Airplane travel/extended periods of inactivity would have to be remediated by semi-frequent walk breaks.
    ZagZombie
    ZagZombie:

    Remember that night they talked about just sending him back to his hotel room instead of immediately taking him to the hospital? Still unfathomable to think that was ok. Glad to hear Bert is doing well.
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagZombie View Post
    Remember that night they talked about just sending him back to his hotel room instead of immediately taking him to the hospital? Still unfathomable to think that was ok. Glad to hear Bert is doing well.
    And Barkley too was astounded. And his silly fellow panelists could only titter. Kenny wanted to know if Bert was a power 5 grad/jk..
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    I had a blood clot in my lung, and I will tell you it is scary. I couldn't breath and thought I was having a heart attack. They gave me several shots with something that felt like they were shooting battery acid into me. It must have worked, because that was 10 years ago, and I haven't had that problem again.
