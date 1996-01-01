Thread: Bert Smith ( fainting referee)

“She said: ‘I got the answer to the question. You went down because you had a blood clot in your lung.’”Smith’s pausing. Dr. Katie Trammel, he’s wanting me to know, may have saved his life.“You don’t know where that clot was going next,” he says.Smith was admitted into Methodist and put on blood thinners. Two days later, clot gone, he was discharged. Where did it come from? Nobody can say. Smith tested positive for the coronavirus in August, but doctors can’t say whether there’s a correlation between COVID-19 and his blood clot.