Zags Host Saint Marys in Weekend Series

vs. RHP Carlos Lomeli (2-4, 4.70 ERA, 38.1 IP, 34K)vs. RHP Sam Bower (4-2, 1.96 ERA, 46.0 IP, 31K)vs. LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.95 ERA, 36.2 IP, 48K)- The series against Saint Mary's will be the second home conference series for the Zags. Previously, Gonzaga swept visiting Pacific with two shutouts in the series victory, a 9-0 win on April 1 and a 6-0 shutout on April 2.- Gonzaga leads the WCC in strikeouts (280) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.09). Portland is the next closest with 246 strikeouts.- The Bulldogs also lead the conference in fielding percentage at .983 with a league-leading 748 putouts. The Zags also have the fewest errors in the league with 17 and rank second league in double plays with 22.- The Bulldogs rank second in the WCC in batting average at .279; San Diego leads the league with a .317 average while Pepperdine ranks third at .267.- The Zags rank second in RBI with 155 and lead the league in hits with 274. Brett Harris ranks eighth in the conference in batting average at .349 and fourth in RBI with 24. Andrew Orzel ranks sixth in the WCC in RBI with 23, while Tyler Rando (19 RBI, T-11th), Stephen Lund (18 RBI, T-13), Guthrie Morrison (15 RBI, T-20th) and Ernie Yake (15 RBI, T-20th) all rank inside the Top 20 in the conference.- GU also ranks second in runs with 179; San Diego leads the category with 199 total runs.- Gonzaga ranks second in the conference in double plays behind Pacific (25)- Gonzaga was picked to finish the WCC second behind Pepperdine.- Brett Harris has been hit by pitches 13 times on the year to rank third nationally.- As a team, GU batters have been hit by pitches 57 times; that number ranks third in the country.- Gonzaga ranks eighth nationally and second in the WCC in doubles with 60.- The Bulldogs also rank among the top 10 nationally in fielding percentage with a .983 fielding percentage. That number ranks sixth nationally.- With four shutouts on the year, Gonzaga ranks tied for first in the WCC and eighth nationally.- Brett Harris leads the Zags in batting average (.349) and OPS (.939), while Ernie Yake ranks second with a .349 batting average and .848 OPS, respectively.- Two Zags carry a perfect fielding percentage as Guthrie Morrison (71 putouts, 1 assist, no errors) and Stephen Lund (50 putouts, 4 assists, no errors) are 1.000 on the season. Tyler Rando ranks second at .995 with 179 putouts, 14 assists and one error while Andrew Orzel ranks third with 91 putouts, 28 assists and one error.- On the mound, Alek Jacob leads the team in strikeouts with 50 with a 4.01 ERA and 2-1 overall record. Gabriel Hughes ranks second with 44 Ks in 40.2 innings pitched.- The Zags have had multiple Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors this season. Most recently, Alek Jacob was named Pitcher of the Week following a super outing against Pacific. After spending the Bulldogs' first two WCC series as a reliever, Jacob nearly went the distance in his return to the starter role against Pacific, posting a season-high tying 11 strikeouts  five of them looking  to cement GU's third shutout of the season. The sidearming righty faced an average of only 3.38 batters per inning, holding the Tigers to three total hits. Gabriel Hughes (March 23) and William Kempner (March 9) have also earned WCC Pitcher of the Week honors while Stephen Lund (March 16) was Player of the Week.The Bulldogs lead the series against Saint Mary's 45-28, but the Gaels are currently on a three-game win streak and have won five of the last six contests with each of the final two games as part of the WCC Championships in 2019. The two programs did not meet during the 2020 season due COVID-19 shortening the season.