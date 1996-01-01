Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Pavel Zakharov Has entered the transfer portal.

  1. Today, 05:16 PM #1
    Marcus
    Marcus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Posts
    1,376

    Default Pavel Zakharov Has entered the transfer portal.

    https://www.verbalcommits.com/transfers/2021

    Its being reported that Pavel has entered the Portal.

    Thanks for your time here and for being a good teammate.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:26 PM #2
    katman50
    katman50 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge
    Posts
    968

    Default

    Wish Pavel the best. Just couldn't find playing time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:26 PM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,536

    Default

    Best of luck. Will be following. Always thought he had skills just got lost in the numbers game.

    Hopefully this means that another big is on the way
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:26 PM #4
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,474

    Default

    Good move by Pavel if he wants meaningful minutes but makes me kind of sad anyway. Hope we see him on a Cinderella team from mid major conference making some noise in the tourney next year!
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:33 PM #5
    ZagZombie's Avatar
    ZagZombie
    ZagZombie is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    112

    Default

    Follow Tommy to Arizona
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 05:43 PM #6
    White lightning's Avatar
    White lightning
    White lightning is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Posts
    827

    Default

    Maybe another couple 7 footers showing up soon
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 05:48 PM #7
    bigblahla's Avatar
    bigblahla
    bigblahla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    PNWest
    Posts
    3,514

    Default

    Maybe Leon would give him a shot at Boise?

    Good luck Pavel...

    Go Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 05:50 PM #8
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,158

    Default

    He needs to go to a mid-major where he can get some minutes. Good luck to him.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 05:51 PM #9
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    553

    Default

    Zakharov has enough talent to play somewhere. He did not have enough to play at Gonzaga, but he does have enough to play somewhere. I think he could get time at any other WCC school except BYU. I hope he does well where ever he ends up. I just hope he doesn't end up somewhere he is stuck on the bench, and just watches his college career waste away. There are 3 schools around here that he could get some playing time. That would be Evansville, Southern Illinois, and Southeast Missouri.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 05:58 PM #10
    basketballzag
    basketballzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,330

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    Zakharov has enough talent to play somewhere. He did not have enough to play at Gonzaga, but he does have enough to play somewhere. I think he could get time at any other WCC school except BYU. I hope he does well where ever he ends up. I just hope he doesn't end up somewhere he is stuck on the bench, and just watches his college career waste away. There are 3 schools around here that he could get some playing time. That would be Evansville, Southern Illinois, and Southeast Missouri.
    LSU, Colorado, and Miami have already reached out
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 05:59 PM #11
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,616

    Default

    Understandable, and wish him all the best. He's got the talent to play at a high level.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 06:07 PM #12
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,656

    Default

    Thanks for being a great teammate and always bringing positive vibes! Best of luck!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 06:12 PM #13
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    553

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by basketballzag View Post
    LSU, Colorado, and Miami have already reached out
    He would be over recruited at lsu. Colorado maybe. He needs to go somewhere that he can play. It doesn't matter the glammer of the school he should go somewhere that he can play. You need to go somewhere you can play, and not be recruited over. He has had his ride to the championship game. He now needs to go somewhere where he can get 30 minutes a game. He has spent his time being a good teammate, now he needs to look at what's best for him. Northern Iowa, Colorado State, Eastern Washington, Montana are some more schools that he would be able to play.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 06:13 PM #14
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,474

    Default

    Pretty piss poor Twitter post about Pavel by KREM reporter:
    https://twitter.com/kremkarthik/stat...732777473?s=21
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 06:23 PM #15
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    386

    Default

    D- reporting.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 06:40 PM #16
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,859

    Red face Thanks, Pavel!

    Wishing for a great landing spot, Pavel, where you can make great friends, have great teammates, and play great basketball. I was excited when you declared for the Zags, and now sad you're leaving. God bless.



    :[
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules