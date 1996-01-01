Thread: Pavel Zakharov Has entered the transfer portal.

https://www.verbalcommits.com/transfers/2021
Its being reported that Pavel has entered the Portal.
Thanks for your time here and for being a good teammate.
Wish Pavel the best. Just couldn't find playing time.
Best of luck. Will be following. Always thought he had skills just got lost in the numbers game.
Hopefully this means that another big is on the way
Good move by Pavel if he wants meaningful minutes but makes me kind of sad anyway. Hope we see him on a Cinderella team from mid major conference making some noise in the tourney next year!
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
Follow Tommy to Arizona
Maybe another couple 7 footers showing up soon
Maybe Leon would give him a shot at Boise?
Good luck Pavel...
Go Zags!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
He needs to go to a mid-major where he can get some minutes. Good luck to him.
Zakharov has enough talent to play somewhere. He did not have enough to play at Gonzaga, but he does have enough to play somewhere. I think he could get time at any other WCC school except BYU. I hope he does well where ever he ends up. I just hope he doesn't end up somewhere he is stuck on the bench, and just watches his college career waste away. There are 3 schools around here that he could get some playing time. That would be Evansville, Southern Illinois, and Southeast Missouri.
Understandable, and wish him all the best. He's got the talent to play at a high level.
I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
Thanks for being a great teammate and always bringing positive vibes! Best of luck!
Pretty piss poor Twitter post about Pavel by KREM reporter:
https://twitter.com/kremkarthik/stat...732777473?s=21
D- reporting.
Wishing for a great landing spot, Pavel, where you can make great friends, have great teammates, and play great basketball. I was excited when you declared for the Zags, and now sad you're leaving. God bless.
:[
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!