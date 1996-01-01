Thread: The Band is Breaking Up!

Per BBZ below Jeff Goodman just said the story is false. They interviewed Damon Stoudamire today and are interviewing Miles Simon tomorrow. They have not made any decision on a successor yet.
First we lose a Championship and from what I read today, https://playersprogramu.com/index.php?topic=8875, now we lose our future coach... reminds me of a band breaking up...
Yeah, you can replace a player in the band but the sound is never quite the same... it doesn't mean it won't be good but things are going to change.
I don't see B-Mic or Powell filling Tommy's shoes internationally.... that pipeline will have to exist on reputation alone until it doesn't and the new coach at AZ I heard recruits internationally very well.
I'm a Zag fan and I have to say this week SUCKS for me... wish Tommy success but never against GU and if Coach holds to his track record we won't be playing AZ in the OOC schedule.
GU lost a lot this week, hopefully there's good news on the horizon from Chet and Kessler.... We can only hope and look for better times ahead...
Just my opinion
Go!! Zags!!!