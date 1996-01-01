Thread: The Band is Breaking Up!

Results 1 to 12 of 12

The Band is Breaking Up!

    The Band is Breaking Up!


    Per BBZ below Jeff Goodman just said the story is false. They interviewed Damon Stoudamire today and are interviewing Miles Simon tomorrow. They have not made any decision on a successor yet.

    First we lose a Championship and from what I read today, https://playersprogramu.com/index.php?topic=8875, now we lose our future coach... reminds me of a band breaking up...

    Yeah, you can replace a player in the band but the sound is never quite the same... it doesn't mean it won't be good but things are going to change.

    I don't see B-Mic or Powell filling Tommy's shoes internationally.... that pipeline will have to exist on reputation alone until it doesn't and the new coach at AZ I heard recruits internationally very well.

    I'm a Zag fan and I have to say this week SUCKS for me... wish Tommy success but never against GU and if Coach holds to his track record we won't be playing AZ in the OOC schedule.

    GU lost a lot this week, hopefully there's good news on the horizon from Chet and Kessler.... We can only hope and look for better times ahead...

    Just my opinion

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
    Default

    International recruiting was necessary over the previous two decades. I don’t think it is now.
    Default

    Anyone else credible reporting the Tommy deal? I don’t see anything but some random Twitter post
    Default

    Hope Gary Bell Jr moves into assistant coaching role. Id assume Michaelson moves into Lloyds spot and becomes senior most asst coach but premature to get the coach in waiting designation imo.
    Default

    Tommy is not gone yet
    Default

    So far this is the only "source" reporting this. While it's certainly possible, I'm seeing other reputable people still saying that he's a leading candidate, but nothing about accepting an offer.
    Default

    Jeff Goodman just said the story is false. They interviewed Damon Stoudamire today and are interviewing Miles Simon tomorrow. They have not made any decision on a successor yet.
    Default

    Well that makes this Zag fan encouraged... Thanks BBZ

    Go!! Zags!!!
    Default

    In that same Tweet, ...Tommy Lloyd is also in the mix.
    Default

    This thread could probably be merged with the other one.
    Default

    Tommy may be asking for the world (as he should) and they’re just trying to keep him in check (which they should).
    Default

    You still don't know what Gonzaga's counteroffer is going to be to keep him here. I firmly believe this is going to be Oregon x2 all over again.
