Thread: WNBA DRAFT 15 APRIL, THREE LADY ZAGS DECLARE FOR DRAFT.

WNBA DRAFT 15 APRIL, THREE LADY ZAGS DECLARE FOR DRAFT.
I have been looking at various WNBA Mock Drafts.
Here is what is known Jill Townsend, Jenn Wirth and Leeanne Wirth have all declared for the WNBA Draft.
Jill Townsend named has popped up in several mock drafts going as early as the 2nd round. Jills versatility, 3 point shooting, FG, Free throw shooting all high percentages, rebounding ability, defense, good passer, ability to take the ball up the court, leadership skills are all key components. But her tenacity to do what ever is necessary to help the team is a difference maker. In addition any NBA teams fans would quickly fall in love with her 100% effort at all times.
Jenn Wirth popped up recently also in a mock draft as a 3rd round pick.
Lets be clear while its a great honor to be drafted by a WNBA team, the real work comes after being drafted. The 2nd and 3rd round draft choices are going to quickly have to proof their worth to the team, to actually make the team.
The WNBA teams are looking to see if you excel in all areas. You only have a small window to proof your worth. This means going above and beyond on everything you do.
WNBA draft is 15 April.
