Thread: Best All Star Zags Team Ever on Both Offense and Defense

  Today, 01:00 PM
    daskim
    Default Best All Star Zags Team Ever on Both Offense and Defense

    The selection is for both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the same player. My thoughts are:

    Nigel William Goss - G
    Jalen Suggs - G
    Karnowski - C
    Collins - F
    Tillie - F
  Today, 01:09 PM
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Turiaf and GBJ came to mind.
  Today, 01:14 PM
    daskim
    Default

    Having trouble with selecting the two best forwards for both defense and offense.
  Today, 01:16 PM
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    Default

    Exchange Karno (love him) for Turiaf and that's awfully close.
    Exchange Karno (love him) for Turiaf and that's awfully close.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 01:28 PM
    zag944
    Default

    Id take Turiaf or Sacre on both ends of the floor over Karnowski (who was also great), but no arguments from me otherwise
  Today, 02:09 PM
    Hooray4Daye&Gray's Avatar
    Hooray4Daye&Gray
    Default

    I couldn’t bear watching this thread go a single additional post without the name Sabonis.
  Today, 02:15 PM
    daskim
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hooray4Daye&Gray View Post
    I couldn’t bear watching this thread go a single additional post without the name Sabonis.
    OMG. How I can I not include Sabonis. But over which forward? Collins?
  Today, 02:19 PM
    mgadfly
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    The selection is for both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the same player. My thoughts are:

    Nigel William Goss - G
    Jalen Suggs - G
    Karnowski - C
    Collins - F
    Tillie - F
    G NWG
    G Suggs
    F If Ammo is disqualified for lack of D Ill have to think about SF
    F Sabonis
    F Clarke
