Thread: Best All Star Zags Team Ever on Both Offense and Defense

The selection is for both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the same player. My thoughts are:
Nigel William Goss - G
Jalen Suggs - G
Karnowski - C
Collins - F
Tillie - F
Turiaf and GBJ came to mind.
Having trouble with selecting the two best forwards for both defense and offense.
Exchange Karno (love him) for Turiaf and that's awfully close.
Id take Turiaf or Sacre on both ends of the floor over Karnowski (who was also great), but no arguments from me otherwise
I couldn’t bear watching this thread go a single additional post without the name Sabonis.