There has been some chatter this year about which Zags team is the best of all time. Consensus on GUB was that it would be impossible to rank the 2020-21 Zags until we saw how the season finished. Now we know.
So...Which Zags team is the best and why? And by "best" let's say who would win a hypothetical best of 7 series.
- Is it the 2020-21 Zags who made it to the Championship game but got blown out? Transcendent player in Suggs with Kispert, Timme, Nemby, Ayayi. Zags ranked #1 the entire season, flirted with perfection and put up some historic numbers for offensive efficiency. The team had a record 4 All Americans, Malone and Erving award winners and a couple of potential lottery picks. Few was named COY along the way.
- Or is it the 2016-17 Zags that also went to the Championship game and arguably should have won it? Star-laden with NWG, JW3, Karnowski, Z Collins, Matthews, Rui, Tillie, Norvell. Ranked the entire season, only 2 losses and led the country in defense. Multiple NBA players including a Lottery pick-ZBo. NWG was an All-American and Academic-AA, Karno won Jabbar award and was AA honorable mention. Few was named COY.
- What about the 2014-15 team with Sabonis, Karnowski, Pangos, Wiltjer and GBJ that led late vs. eventual champs, Duke, in the E8? Multiple NBA players including a future all-star, Wiltjer & Pangos garner AA's. Balanced front court/back court attack.
- Or maybe the 2018-19 team was also stacked with Rui, Clarke, Tillie, Petrusev, Norvell & Perkins. Elite 8 team with multiple NBA first rounders. Finished with 4 losses. Rui & BC are All-Americans. Ranked #1 at end of regular season
Who would prevail in this group?
Are there other Zags teams that are worth considering?
ZZ