For the last 7 years, encompassing our Sweet 16 run, I would rank them

1. 2016-17 - closest we came to climbing the mountain

2. 2020-21 - great team, obviously outclassed in the final

3. 2018-19 - I think we were the best team in the country that year but just ran into a hot TT team

4. 2019-20 - really good, but defensive deficiencies probably limited the ceiling, but we'll never know

5. 2017-18 - what happens if Tillie doesn't get hurt

6. 2014-15 - great team, but small backcourt limits upside compared to the last 5 years

7. 2015-16 - most losses in the last 10 years with 8 (which is an incredible stat)